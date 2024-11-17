Seats for the group phase secured after thrilling weekend

The old (winning) habits die hard

The former EHF Champions League champions Larvik left KPR Gminy Kobierzyce's passionate supporters disappointed, as they secured a dramatic and high-scoring win in the tie (73:72 on aggregate), via a penalty shootout in Poland. The Kobierzyce-based club successfully erased Larvik's minimal one-goal advantage from the first leg in regular time (39:38) to send the match into a thrilling penalty shootout, in which Maja Furu Sæteren and her colleagues came out as winners, after converting five penalties from five attempts, unlike the hosts who missed one. The left back scored 14 goals, including one in the penalty shootout, to lead Larvik to the EHF European League's group stage, while Kobierzyce's Magdalena Drazyk scored one more (15), but her team will have to wait for another chance to write history.