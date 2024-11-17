Seats for the group phase secured after thrilling weekend
Larvik spearhead the list of participants in the EHF's second-tier club competition through the qualification round, as the former EHF Champions League winners secured a place in the group phase in dramatic fashion, while KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin were one of the only two clubs to mount a full comeback in the return legs, after defeating the Swedish champions in Poland, and Super Amara Bera Bera overturned the tie against MKS FunFloor Lublin in their favour.