Baby handball main topic of fifth EHF Activities webinar

Handball has no age limits – and Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais knows all about it. In her webinar on Tuesday 18 October, the experienced coach is going to talk about the BabyHand project in her native France.

“We know that handball is a sport that can be adapted to everyone. With modified rules, adapted equipment, and in varied environments, the practice of handball has no limits,” Patucca-Bourgeais says.

With two decades of experience, the coach will present a practice adapted to best meet the expectations and characteristics of children from three to six years old.

Patucca-Bourgeais herself didn’t start all that young – she was 11 when she first picked up a handball in 1982.

It marked the start of a rich career, which saw her work as youth coach, trainer for coaches, leader, and volunteer at international events in France. She also was with professional club St. Raphaël Var for 12 years.

“I have great experience with the different levels of competitions. But what I prefer is the development of handball, the possibility to share my passion and to make it accessible to the greatest number of people. I love that handball can be practiced all life long,” she says.

Participation in the webinar is free of charge and those wishing to participate can sign up HERE.

Previous webinars in the series have attracted hundreds of participants. Each presentation ends with a Q&A session.

Key topics of the fifth webinar:

What are experiences with BabyHand in France?

Why adapt handball to children aged three to six?

What about kindergarten handball?

How to develop kindergarten handball?

