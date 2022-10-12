First nine tickets booked for European Cup Women round 3

A total of nine teams have now booked their places in round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 after Israel’s Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan won their double-header against Macedonian club ZRK Kumanovo.

The matches were played on Monday and Tuesday in Israel, with Ramat gan winning the first game 26:25 and the second 43:23.

They join the eight teams previously qualified from double-headers over the weekend: HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, WAT Atzergersdorf, Alavarium Love Tiles, KPR Gminy Kobierzyce, roomz JAGS WV, ZRK Borac, and Valur.

The rest of the qualifiers for the next round will be known on Sunday after another weekend of double-headers.

The draw for round 3 will take place on Tuesday 18 October at 11:00 CEST.