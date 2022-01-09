20220109 Minaur MKS Ovydrag 0776 X2
EHF European League

Baia Mare dominate in victory over Zaglebie Lubin

EHF / Adrian Costeiu09 January 2022, 20:00

GROUP B

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 34:32 (18:14)

  • Baia Mare ended the first half with a 12:6 run, to turn the game on its head and enjoy a four-goal lead at the break, 18:14
  • the Romanian side now holds the record for the most wins in the competition, with nine, one more than Siofok KC and Les Neptunes de Nantes
  • Lubin used a late 4:1 run to tie the game, 29:29, with seven minutes to go, and even had the chance to take the lead, but left-wing Daria Zawistowska’s lob shot hit the bar, enabling Baia Mare to secure victory
  • Romanian backs Andreea Popa and Cristina Laslo were instrumental for Baia Mare in their win, scoring seven goals each
  • it was the first European win for coach Raul Fotonea, who made his debut in the EHF European League Women with Baia Mare

Baia Mare’s backline works wonders to bring the win

With a new-look line-up CS Minaur Baia Mare looked strong against Lubin, especially in attack, where their backline carried the load, scoring 24 of their 34 goals.

Centre back Cristina Laslo has again been the dominant force in Baia Mare’s attack, scoring seven times and acting as the catalyst of the Romanian team’s attack. The surprise came from right wing Asuka Fujita, whose devastating fast breaks proved too much for Lubin, a rookie team in the group phase of a European competition.

