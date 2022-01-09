GROUP B

Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 25:27 (16:17)

in spite of a 16-save game from goalkeeper Adriana Placzek, who boasted a 38% saving efficiency, Nantes could not find the attacking nous to put Bietigheim away

the German side took the lead in the 12th minute and didn’t relinquish it. They led by four goals late in the second half

a late 3:0 unanswered run spurred by two goals from right-wing Nathalie Hagman was not enough for Nantes to secure a point from this match, as Bietigheim held out

six players scored at least three goals for Bietigheim, with experienced left-wing Antje Lauenroth leading the charge with five goals

Nantes’ attack had a 46% efficiency, with the title holders needing wins in their next games, against Lubin and CS Minaur Baia Mare, to stay alive in the competition

Bietigheim shock title holders



Being the title holders, rather than the plucky underdogs, put a huge target on the back for Les Neptunes de Nantes, with the French side handed the toughest start in the group phase of the EHF European League Women.



SG BBM Bietigheim were already announcing themselves as one of the teams to beat this season in the EHF European League Women and victory in Nantes underlined their credentials.



The German side are very experienced in the DELO EHF Champions League and are unbeaten in all competitions this season, had a superb game, both in attack and in defence. They limited Nantes to only nine goals scored in the second half and clinching the win was paramount, in what is shaping up to be the most balanced group.