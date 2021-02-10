Baia Mare power past Storhamar

With the current restrictions in Norway rendering it impossible for Storhamar Handball Elite to host the game against CS Minaur Baia Mare, Storhamar travelled to Romania for the second time in less than a month in the EHF European League Women.

The Norwegian side had little to show against Baia Mare – suffering their third loss in five games this season, 40:27, after the Romanian side started strong and never looked back.

GROUP C

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 27:40 (11:19) (played in Baia Mare, Maramures (ROU)

having never scored more than 38 goals in a European Cup match prior to this game, Baia Mare set a new record in their win against Storhamar

two 3:0 runs for Minaur Baia Mare helped the Romanian side build a healthy 10:5 lead after 14 minutes, as Japanese right wing Asuka Fujita scored four times

Swedish goalkeeper Filippa Idéhn also had her best game for Baia Mare this season, racking up 12 saves for a 60 percent save efficiency in the first 24 minutes

led by another superb outing from Serbian left back Jovana Kovacevic, with seven goals, Baia Mare’s back line was again their main weapon – combining for 18 goals in the game

this was Baia Mare’s largest win in a European competition since their 36:23 win against Team Tvis Holstebro in the EHF Champions League qualification tournament in the 2013/14 season

Flawless home form helps Baia Mare

Baia Mare might not boast the best attack in the EHF European League Women, nor the most efficient defence, but they can definitely be a force to be reckoned with at home.

With a strong nine-metre line, spearheaded by Serbian sharpshooter Jovana Kovacevic, a superb line player, Linn Blohm, and an experienced goalkeeper, Filippa Idéhn, who saved 16 shots in the match, Baia Mare recorded their third win in as many games held on their home court this season.