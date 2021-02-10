Pelister win first part of double-header against Tatabanya

Despite a delay of 30 minutes, HC Eurofarm Pelister entered their EHF European League Men match against Grundfos Tatabanya KC on a high.

Pelister were only shaken by Tatabanya at the start of the second half, and thanks to the low-scoring 21:19 victory, the Bitola-based team are now ranked third in group D.

GROUP D

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Grundfos Tatabanya (HUN) 21:19 (11:10)

throw-off for the match was delayed by 30 minutes, as there was a problem with the colour of Tatabanya's shirts, so the visitors had to return to their hotel

the hosts had a perfect start, leading 7:2 after 17 minutes, but then Tatabanya reduced the deficit to 11:10 at half-time

right after the break, Tatabanya were ahead three times from 13:12 to 16:15 – but then Pelister took control of the match and led 20:17

Eurofarm Pelister remain unbeaten on home ground after a draw against Kadetten and a victory against Trebnje earlier in the group phase

after five defeats in five matches, Tatabayna are still waiting for their first point in group D

the second match between the sides will take place on Thursday

Croatian duo prove to be Pelister's match winners

Thanks to their Croatian-born coach Zeljko Babic, Eurofarm Pelister have perfect connections to Croatian handball.

Thanks to Babic, the Bitola-based team signed two Croatian players at the start of the season, and they were the match winners against Tatabanya. With six goals, line player Tomislav Kusan top-scored for Pelister and is now on 29 goals in the EHF European League.

Thanks to his five goals on Wednesday, left back Stipe Mandalinic is on 39 goals after six matches.

Post-match quotes

"Big win for us in a massive psychological match. We played with a lot of spirit, great defence, but Tatabanya also responded until the end. It was not beautiful handball, two physical teams and after all the injuries, these points are important for our ambitions in the European league," said Eurofarm Pelister head coach Zeljko Babic.

"This is crazy season, with a lot of problems, and it's not easy to take points against a strong and organised team like Eurofarm Pelister. We must play better if we want good position in the group. I cant change a lot of things for tomorrow's match, but I hope we can play better in the second match," said Tatabanya KC head coach Vladan Matic.