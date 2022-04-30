Baia Mare reach final despite away defeat
Following a 34:28 home win against Alingsås HK in the first leg of the EHF European Cup semi-final, CS Minaur Baia Mare travelled to Sweden hoping to finish the job. And the Romanian side reached their goal, progressing to the final despite a 31:28 defeat.
SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Alingsås HK (SWE) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 31:28 (10:10)
First leg: 28:34. Baia Mare won 62:59 on aggregate.
- in a low-scoring first half, Baia Mare led 9:6 by minute 20, but Alingsås drew level before the break
- the home side had a slight advantage throughout the second half but won by only three goals
- Daniel Blomgren scored nine goals for Alingsas, while the Swedish team's goalkeepers Rickard Frisk and Emil Holmberg made 17 saves combined
- Calin Cabut was Baia Mare's top scorer with eight goals
- on Sunday, Naerbo IL will host Drammen HK in the second leg of the other semi-final, after Drammen won 30:27 last week
- the home right draw for the final will take place on Tuesday 3 May
Late surge did not help
Five minutes from the buzzer, the teams were level at 25:25, but then Alingsås tried to use their last chance. Jonathan Sandberg's three goals in the remaining time saw his team pulling clear at 31:27 with 38 seconds to go, which was their biggest lead throughout the match.
However, it was too little and too late for Alingsas, and Baia Mare's Lucas Sabou scored the last goal of the encounter 19 seconds from full-time, as his team secured a final spot.