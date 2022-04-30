Baia Mare reach final despite away defeat

SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Alingsås HK (SWE) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 31:28 (10:10)

First leg: 28:34. Baia Mare won 62:59 on aggregate.

in a low-scoring first half, Baia Mare led 9:6 by minute 20, but Alingsås drew level before the break

the home side had a slight advantage throughout the second half but won by only three goals

Daniel Blomgren scored nine goals for Alingsas, while the Swedish team's goalkeepers Rickard Frisk and Emil Holmberg made 17 saves combined

Calin Cabut was Baia Mare's top scorer with eight goals

on Sunday, Naerbo IL will host Drammen HK in the second leg of the other semi-final, after Drammen won 30:27 last week

the home right draw for the final will take place on Tuesday 3 May

Late surge did not help

Five minutes from the buzzer, the teams were level at 25:25, but then Alingsås tried to use their last chance. Jonathan Sandberg's three goals in the remaining time saw his team pulling clear at 31:27 with 38 seconds to go, which was their biggest lead throughout the match.

However, it was too little and too late for Alingsas, and Baia Mare's Lucas Sabou scored the last goal of the encounter 19 seconds from full-time, as his team secured a final spot.