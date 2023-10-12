Barça and Kolstad get big wins while Zagreb and Aalborg share points

The second day of round four in the EHF Champions League featured both big wins and tough even games.

In group A, Kolstad and Paris definitely belonged to the first category, as the Norwegian side easily took the upper hand against Szeged (37:24), thanks to a stellar performance from Torbjorn Bergerud, who stopped 19 shots. Paris also did not have much more trouble at home against Pelister, as the French side won their third game of the season by five goals (31:26). In group B, Barça did not show much mercy to GOG, as the Spanish side was already up by nine at the break. Dika Mem and his ten goals made sure that they would not be seen again.

On the other hand, Zagreb and Aalborg shared the points after a draw that saw Milos Kos score an equalizer for the Croatian side at the last second (30:30). In group B, Magdeburg had to wait until the last five minutes to finally take the upper hand against Plock. Felix Claar netted nine to secure SCM’s second win this season (28:26).