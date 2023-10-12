Barça and Kolstad get big wins while Zagreb and Aalborg share points
The second day of round four in the EHF Champions League featured both big wins and tough even games.
In group A, Kolstad and Paris definitely belonged to the first category, as the Norwegian side easily took the upper hand against Szeged (37:24), thanks to a stellar performance from Torbjorn Bergerud, who stopped 19 shots. Paris also did not have much more trouble at home against Pelister, as the French side won their third game of the season by five goals (31:26). In group B, Barça did not show much mercy to GOG, as the Spanish side was already up by nine at the break. Dika Mem and his ten goals made sure that they would not be seen again.
On the other hand, Zagreb and Aalborg shared the points after a draw that saw Milos Kos score an equalizer for the Croatian side at the last second (30:30). In group B, Magdeburg had to wait until the last five minutes to finally take the upper hand against Plock. Felix Claar netted nine to secure SCM’s second win this season (28:26).
- Kolstad took two points thanks to their biggest ever EHF Champions League win against Szeged (37:24)
- in the other early game of the evening, Zagreb almost blew it, but finally managed to snatch the draw against Aalborg, thanks to a last-second equalizer by Milos Kos (30:30)
- Pelister remain the only team without a point in group A after suffering a loss in Paris (31:26), despite showing some progress compared to their previous outings
- in group B, Barça relied on a stunning performance from Dika Mem, who scored ten, to beat GOG (38:30) and remain on top of the standings
- Plock showed a fierce resistance, but could not do anything against Felix Claar, whose nine goals led Magdeburg to the win (28:26)
GROUP A
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 30:30 (15:15)
The match started out like an uneven contest, but in the end resulted in a very even game between Zagreb and Aalborg. The visitors started out best, and thanks to left-handers Mads Hoxer and Kristian Bjørnsen, they were almost immediately up by four. While their momentum lasted for most of the first half, Luka Lovre Klarica made sure his team came back into the game by scoring two right before the half to make the score even at 15:15. The second half was a close one, with neither team able to take a lead of more than two goals. It was not until the last two minutes that the game was finally decided. While Zagreb was held scoreless for six minutes, Aalborg missed their chance to close out the game. And, Milos Kos, with his fourth goal, scored a last-second equalizer that sent both teams home with one point each.
I am happy and proud of my players for winning such an important point against Aalborg. We fought from the first till the last minute. We didn’t lose our heads even when we were down by four goals. I think we deserved this point and I want to say thanks to this beautiful audience in Zagreb for supporting us.
This is the second away game that we are losing points. We have to change something. We knew what we were up against because Zagreb always play good at home. Congratulations to them for a great game and for winning this point against us.
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 37:24 (24:11)
After two straight defeats in the last two rounds, Kolstad bounced back in style against Szeged at home to secure their biggest ever win in the EHF Champions League. The Norwegian side left their opponents with no time to breathe, as they were already up by 13 at half-time. With Torbjorn Bergerud behind the posts, stopping 11 shots with a 50% efficiency ratio, the hosts scored an 11:3 run within 15 minutes to cruise away on the scoreboard. Despite Sander Sagosen taking a direct red card at the 35th minute, Kolstad did not take their feet off the pedal. With Simen Lise and Sigvaldi Gudjonsson scoring eight each, Kolstad took the two points in the end to get their engine revving again.
We had a good defence and goalkeeper today. We did what we planned: To run and make them tired. I think this is what we need to do to win against such a good team as Pick Szeged.
GROUP B
Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN) 38:30 (20:11)
GOG lost twice to Barça last season, but the first confrontation between the two sides this season resulted in a one-sided game. The Spanish side took things in hand right from the throw off, with Dika Mem scoring five to help his team take a seven-goals lead after 15 minutes. The visitors were never able to fully recover from such a bad start. At the break, they were already down by nine and things did not look too good. Thanks to a great performance, though, by Emil Madsen, who netted seven, GOG came back within four with ten minutes left to play. Dika Mem, however, was not going to let them get closer. Netting ten goals in total, including two in the last ten minutes, the French left-hander pushed just a little more in money-time in order to make sure Barça would keep their perfect season record unbroken.
After all the noise this summer, we’re with 4 wins in 4 matches. No one else can say so. We showed we still have a team to compete for the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister 31:26 (15:12)
After losing their first game of the season in Kielce in round 3 Paris got things going again. Versus Pelister, the French side took its time, though, as the visitors made sure the game would be played at their own pace. The first half was a relatively slow one, with Kent Robin Tonnesen for Paris and Uros Borzas for Pelister in the scoring spotlight. It was not until Nikola Karabatic and Luc Steins made their entrance that PSG really took the momentum, scoring a an in-flight by Mathieu Grébille to secure a three-goals lead at the break (15:12). Pelister tried their best to remain in the game, with Zarko Peshevski scoring five in total. But, 60 minutes seemed a little bit too long for the Bitola side, as Paris broke away in the last ten minutes. With seven goals, Kamil Syprzak finished as the top scorer of the game.
It was the game that we wanted to play tonight. We wanted to bother them. In the second half they put their physical impact into the game and it was too tough for us. We also had focus mistakes and against Paris you can’t do that because this is what makes the difference.
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 26:28 (12:14)
Just like in round 3 in Montpellier, Plock thought for a while that they could get some points, before finishing the game empty-handed. While Magdeburg got off to a good start, leading by four after 17 minutes, the hosts were able to quickly came back. With Tin Lucin and David Dawydzik at the wheel, scoring six and five goals, respectively, Wisla were already back within two at the break (12:14). In the second half they did better than that, making the score even and then taking the lead with ten minutes left. But, Magdeburg displayed all of their Champions League experience in money-time. Felix Claar took things in hand, scoring three in the last 15 minutes, helping SCM to finish the game ahead and take two more points (26:28).
We gave our best in the second half, but against such a top team it must be perfect. Unfortunately, we work hard and are close to our rivals in every match, but still don’t have points I’m proud of my team and I'm sure that our moment will come, but we must be patient, keep improving and staying focused. I also want to say thanks to our fans, because they provided the best atmosphere in this season.