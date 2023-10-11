LIVE BLOG: Norway extend lead in Hungary; big home wins in qualifiers
The road to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland starts with 14 matches in round 1 of the qualifiers on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024 gets underway with two matches.
- round 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024
- 10 qualifiers and two cup games on Wednesday; four qualifiers on Thursday
- the Highlight Matches in round 1:
- Wednesday at 19:00 CEST: Hungary vs Norway (EHF EURO Cup)
- Thursday at 19:30 CEST: Netherlands vs Portugal (group 3 qualifier)
read the day preview for Wednesday and the day preview for Thursday with bullet-point info on each match
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday; photos courtesy of the home teams
Wednesday 11 October 2023
20:20
Catch the spirit with Stine Oftedal:
20:11
Oops, Katrin Klujber missing a penalty... Seems like Hungary can no longer stay in touch with Norway. They are now six goals behind (28:22) with about 19 minutes left, as the defending European champions stamp their authority on this match.
19:58
Norway slowly but surely gaining control in Debrecen, leading Hungary by four goals now. Katrin Klujber and Henny Reistad duel for the 'top scorer title' in this match; currently both are on five goals.
19:42 RESULT |
_ Switzerland vs Austria 33:27 (18:11)
Strong start for Switzerland into the EHF EURO Cup, with an excelling Mia Emmenegger settling for a perfect 10 from 10! Austria, though, do well in the second half, having lost grip on the game already in the opening stages, despite Ines Ivancok's game-leading 11 goals.
19:36
Team timeout Norway. Thorir Hergeirsson seems not too pleased with proceedings in Hungary so far, as Norway are held to 16:16 with some five minutes left in the opening half. Good stuff!
19:31 RESULTS |
_ North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan 40:17 (23:10)
_ Serbia vs Bulgaria 40:16 (23:8)
_ Croatia vs Greece 32:22 (17:8)
_ Montenegro vs Türkiye 39:23 (16:14)
The night of the big wins for the home teams continues: Just like the first three qualifiers we have seen, the next four also end in double-digit wins for the teams that played on home court.
Fair to say the national record books have been rewritten in several countries tonight!
19:22
Just past the halfway mark in the first half and Norway lead by two in Hungary. No easy game at all for the titleholders, as Hungary are pushed by a loud home crowd in Debrecen.
19:19
A save rate of 91.7%, anyone? Otherworldly...
19:02
Hungary and Norway have started their contest in Debrecen. It is the first real test for Norway since they lifted the EHF EURO trophy in Ljubljana almost 11 months ago.
The EHF EURO Cup has started earlier tonight in St. Gallen, where Switzerland lead neighbours Austria 18:13, with Mia Emmenegger netting nine times already for the hosts.
18:55 RESULT |
_ Czech Republic vs Finland 31:21 (16:13)
The third match has ended, and the third match with a double-digit win for the home team. No record this time, but Czech Republic are off to a solid start of their campaign, with eight goals from Brest Bretagne Handall left back Charlotte Volevová.
18:52
And now for a little bit of fun: Watch how Bosnia and Herzegovina tried to bring in an additional player in their game in Romania:
18:44
Almost time for our featured Highlight Match of the opening day: Hungary host Norway in an appealing clash for the EHF EURO Cup. Both teams are guaranteed of their place at the final tournament – Hungary as co-hosts, Norway as defending champions.
EHF journalist Filip Mishov chatted with Hungary playmaker Petra Vámos for this feature:
18:31 RESULT |
_ Slovenia vs Latvia 51:13 (27:2)
What you can do, I can do better. Romania opened the qualifiers tonight with a record win, but Slovenia just do the same in their match against poor Latvia: 51 goals is an improvement of no less than 10 goals from their previous best mark: 41 goals from a qualifier against Tükiye almost 20 years ago, in June 2004.
18:27
We have the bronze medallists from the past two EHF EUROs in action at the moment: Croatia (the Queens of Shock from the 2020 event) and Montenegro (the proud and emotional co-hosts of 2022).
And both looking good so far: Croatia lead Greece 14:7, and Montenegro are 12:8 up on Türkiye with both matches in the last minutes of the first half.
By the way: there was a minute of silence ahead of the Montenegro match in commemoration of former water polo international and former head coach of the Montenegro national water polo team, Petar Porobic, who sadly passed away two days ago.
18:08
Pink October and raising awareness of breast cancer gets the attention it deserves at various qualifiers tonight. More about that later tonight, for now, see the warm-up shirts from Serbia tonight:
17:59 RESULT |
_ Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 49:18 (26:11)
Applause from Cristina Neagu: No better way for Romania to start their qualifiers campaign than a record win for 'most goals'. Neagu had a quick five from five but has not not featured in the entire match as Cristina Laslo with seven becomes the hosts' best shooter today.
17:54
Six o'clock seems a popular time to start a handball game (well, isn't that any time?) as we have four more qualifiers coming up at 18:00 CEST: Croatia vs Greece in group 1; North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan in group 5; and Serbia vs Bulgaria and Montenegro vs Türkiye in group 6.
17:48
Elsewhere, Slovenia truly outscoring Latvia for a 24:11 lead at half-time; Ema Abina with seven goals the most productive scorer in that round 4 game so far.
And Czech Republic just have their nose in front against Finland, but all to play for there.
17:43
This is not just a big win for Romania, it will be their record for 'most goals' in an EHF EURO Qualifier. The previous mark was 44, from a qualifier which they won 44:23 in Portugal in May 2010.
17:27
Romania on their way to a big, big win – with nice, nice goals as well:
16:54
Not unexpected, Romania are off to the better start, leading the Bosnian visitors by 11:6 after 16 minutes. Cristina Neagu with a superb five goals from five shot already!
More qualifiers are about to start now, beginning with Slovenia and Latvia who throw off their qualifier in group 4 at 17:00 CEST.
16:37
We are underway! Elena Dinca has the honour to score the very first goal of the qualifiers, as she gives Romania the lead after 45 seconds against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
16:19
In case you wonder why we have 14 qualifiers and not 15 in round 1 (and the same will be the case for round 2 this weekend): due to the dramatic happenings in Israel, the EHF has decided to postpone the two Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers in group 2 involving the team of Israel – against Slovakia today and against Germany on Saturday. This decision was taken in order to safeguard the security of all parties involved in these two matches. The EHF remains in contact with all three federations, and new playing dates will be announced in due course.
You can read the official EHF statement here.
16:08
So, the long journey to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 enters its decisive phase today as the qualifiers throw off. Find out how much you know about past and present of the tournament by taking our quiz. And be prepared: EHF journalist Björn Pazen has selected 15 tough questions who will determine the real EHF EURO experts. Are you one?
15:54
Too many matches to keep track of? No way! Read the preview from EHF journalist Courtney Gahan and you know what you need to know about each of Wednesday's matches:
15:45
The final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland is still more than 13 months away, but the long road to the Women's EHF EURO 2024 starts here and now!
So, welcome to the live blog for round 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, and the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2024.
We have got a busy schedule coming up, starting with Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in group 1 at 16:30 CEST, followed by nine more qualifiers plus two EHF EURO Cup matches today. The remaining four qualifiers of round 1 are scheduled for Thursday.
Here is the full schedule for today: