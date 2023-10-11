19:42 RESULT |

Strong start for Switzerland into the EHF EURO Cup, with an excelling Mia Emmenegger settling for a perfect 10 from 10! Austria, though, do well in the second half, having lost grip on the game already in the opening stages, despite Ines Ivancok's game-leading 11 goals.

𝐌𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 is on 🔥tonight! 10 goals from 10 shots after 45 minutes for the young 🇨🇭 winger!#ehfeuro2024 #catchthespirit pic.twitter.com/4ua7x5Bqp9 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 11, 2023

Team timeout Norway. Thorir Hergeirsson seems not too pleased with proceedings in Hungary so far, as Norway are held to 16:16 with some five minutes left in the opening half. Good stuff!

19:31 RESULTS |

The night of the big wins for the home teams continues: Just like the first three qualifiers we have seen, the next four also end in double-digit wins for the teams that played on home court.

Fair to say the national record books have been rewritten in several countries tonight!

Just past the halfway mark in the first half and Norway lead by two in Hungary. No easy game at all for the titleholders, as Hungary are pushed by a loud home crowd in Debrecen.

A save rate of 91.7%, anyone? Otherworldly...

RESULT: Slovenia 🇸🇮 beat Latvia 🇱🇻 51:13! They concede only 2⃣ goals in the second half! 😱



One key factor for that was 𝐃𝐢𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚 Ð𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐜 who saved 11 out of the 12 shots she faced to record a saving percentage of 91.7% 💪#ehfeuro2024 #catchthespirit pic.twitter.com/PUL8fwGPIe — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 11, 2023

Hungary and Norway have started their contest in Debrecen. It is the first real test for Norway since they lifted the EHF EURO trophy in Ljubljana almost 11 months ago.

The EHF EURO Cup has started earlier tonight in St. Gallen, where Switzerland lead neighbours Austria 18:13, with Mia Emmenegger netting nine times already for the hosts.