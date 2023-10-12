No points for away teams in Round 1

GROUP 2

Germany vs Ukraine 31:24 (15:14)

The inspired Ukrainian side caught the hosts off guard at the start of the match and completely surprised the opponent by taking a five-goal lead in the 13th minute, led by the support in the stands as around 500 refugees who received free tickets came to support their national team in Wetzlar. However, Germany instantly mounted a comeback and they took over the lead in the 24th minute and kept it until the break. The visitor's centre back, Tamara Smbatian displayed a very good performance in the opening half by scoring five goals and she had only one missed shot. Despite the Ukraine's wishes to restore their lead in the second half, Germany did not allow that and took their highest, five-goal lead in the 47th minute through Xenia Smits. The hosts improved their defence as well as attack in the final minutes and unlocked their full potential to celebrate two points.

Markus Gaugisch, coach Germany: "It was like when a club has its first match after a long summer break. We have not met for six months, so you always need some time to adapt. But I was really happy that we remained patient, when we were down by five goals. We managed to turn around this decficit and in the second half we showed the right reaction.

Vitalyi Andronov, coach Ukraine: "We are satisfied, mainly with the first half. Germany are a top team and they have a lot of strength and power. In the second half, we lacked this strength. But overall, we showed a good performance and we are optimistic for the next match."

Emily Bölk, team captain Germany: "We started quite weak, but finally we won by seven, this it what counts. In the beginning, we conceded too many goals and caused too many mistakes in attack. But we fought back into the match, when we were down by five. The victory is the most important for today., two third of the match we played well."