Barça hand first defeat to defending champions
After 12 unbeaten rounds of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, defending champions SC Magdeburg were defeated for the first time – and even on home ground, as Barça took revenge for the two semi‑final defeats in 2023 and 2025 and the loss at home in this group phase with a 36:29 win in this week’s MOTW. HBC Nantes are equal on points with One Veszprém HC after beating the Hungarian side in a true thriller. GOG won at Szeged, and Dinamo Bucuresti beat Kolstad.
This game shows our character. We were looking for as many solutions as possible, but we were thwarted by a good goalkeeper. We didn't give up, we fought hard, and Ivan (Pesic) had an incredible final fifteen minutes. The kind of evening we love.
Two weeks ago against Kielce, we experienced the same scenario. We had prepared for every possible game plan against Nantes, and at the end, we lost. We are losing points in the standings and the next match against Aalborg is very important. It was my first time back in Nantes in three and a half years. I was very pleased by the welcoming of the fans.
For me as a coach, it’s great to see that Kolstad is not the same - they are a little bit weaker than in the first game - but at the same time we are playing better. For me, that is what we want to achieve: to play better and bring more and more performance. Because of this, I’m happy with this game.
We played a poor match today, we played really poor, that's all. Dinamo had a good game, we weren't on the station today, and we weren't good at all, in any phases of the game. So yeah, congratulations to Bucharest.
I returned to the court after a long time, so I still need a little time to get fully back into the rhythm of the game, but I also expect more from myself. At home we have to play much sharper handball, we simply cannot allow ourselves to make this many technical mistakes. There are still many matches left in the season, we have to get back up and keep working.
Our fast breaks are our main weapon, and they worked again tonight. We know that we are not the best team in the Champions League, but with focused and quick play we can have a chance against anyone. Tonight it worked.
I don't know what went wrong at the end. It was a good game from us – we're ahead in many statistical categories. In the end, we threw away the reward of taking more from the game and leaving with a better feeling. Barcelona played very well, but it still hurts like hell.
It was a great game and my team showed a great effort. Especially in the second half our defence was clicking brilliantly and it is a wonderful feeling that we were able to win here in Magdeburg after all those defeats in our previous clashes.