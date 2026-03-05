Barça hand first defeat to defending champions

H2H: 6-0-7

Top scorers: Felix Claar (SC Magdeburg) 7/10, Aleix Gómez (Barça) 7/8

Player of the match: Blaž Janc (Barça)

More than 20 years ago, in December 2005, Barça took their last win at Magdeburg’s arena – on Thursday they not only celebrated a crucial victory in the race for the top position, but handed the defending champions their first defeat of this EHF Champions League season. With now 24 points, the record champions passed the defending champions by one point. In the final round, Barça have the easier task against Eurofarm Pelister, compared to Magdeburg’s journey to Paris.

The re‑match of the 2023 and 2025 EHF Champions League semi‑finals (both won by Magdeburg) fully deserved to be the MOTW of this round. Both sides played with passion, speed and smart, but different tactics. After the defending champions had taken their first ever victory at Barcelona in the reverse fixture, they had problems stopping the record champions on home ground, especially as Barça could count on Dika Mem for the first time this year after his post‑EHF EURO injury. The 7:6 was SCM’s last lead in the match, despite some great saves from goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez. At 16:13, the visitors had taken their first three‑goal advantage, but Magdeburg managed to level the result until the half‑time buzzer.

From 20:21 until 29:30 the pattern for the next minutes was always the same: Barça took the lead, Magdeburg equalised. Then, SCM caused two turnovers within 20 seconds, converted by Mem and Petar Cikuša to pull ahead to 32:29. Two more missed shots, including a penalty by Tim Hornke, decided Magdeburg’s fate, as on the other side Barça struck twice to finish their decisive 5:0 run for 34:29.