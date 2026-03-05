LIVE BLOG: Ukraine and Lithuania remain close in day opener

05 March 2026, 14:30

Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers ends on Thursday. A day after the thrilling start to the round, five more matches across Europe are scheduled as the qualification phase reaches its halfway mark. The EHF EURO Cup also resumes, including today's Highlight Match between Hungary and Denmark.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

 

Thursday 5 March

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, round 3

14:58

A special moment for Lithuania around their qualifier this afternoon, as they honour their best players of last year:

  • best player: Ausra Arcisevskaja
  • best young player: Gabija Pilikauskaite
  • best female players coach: Karolis Kaladinskas

Congrats!

14:51

Not much time to waste as our first match throws off soon: Ukraine meet Lithuania in the Slovakian city of Michalovce, where throw-off is scheduled for 15:00 CET.

Both teams are on zero points in group 5 after the first two rounds, so a win is what they will be after both.

14:45

Good afternoon again and a very warm welcome back to the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

We started round 3 with six matches on Wednesday, full of excitement, surprises, and a historic result. Now we are going to round it all off with the remaining five matches on Thursday as all teams are eager to boost their chances of qualifying for the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye in December 2026.

Read in the day preview what awaits us this afternoon and evening:

