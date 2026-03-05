14:58

A special moment for Lithuania around their qualifier this afternoon, as they honour their best players of last year:

best player: Ausra Arcisevskaja

best young player: Gabija Pilikauskaite

best female players coach: Karolis Kaladinskas

Congrats!

14:51

Not much time to waste as our first match throws off soon: Ukraine meet Lithuania in the Slovakian city of Michalovce, where throw-off is scheduled for 15:00 CET.

Both teams are on zero points in group 5 after the first two rounds, so a win is what they will be after both.

14:45

Good afternoon again and a very warm welcome back to the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers!

We started round 3 with six matches on Wednesday, full of excitement, surprises, and a historic result. Now we are going to round it all off with the remaining five matches on Thursday as all teams are eager to boost their chances of qualifying for the final tournament in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye in December 2026.

