Barça's triumph makes headlines around Europe
Finalmente! Ending their six-year drought, record champions Barça have finally lifted the trophy again at the EHF FINAL4 on Sunday.
The Spanish dominators, who cruised through the EHF Champions League 2020/21 season by winning each and every match, beat unheralded challengers Aalborg Håndbold 36:23 in the final at LANXESS arena in Cologne.
Barça's sheer joy was enormous, reflected by various front pages:
Barça's story has found its way prominently into the (online) newspapers throughout Europe. Here is a selection of 10 headlines:
Spain:
- AS: “El Barça entra en la leyenda al alzar su décima Champions”
- El Periódico: “Balonmano: Horario y dónde ver la final de Champions entre el Barça y el Aalborg”
- Sport.es: “La décima Champions ya es azulgrana tras una exhibición!”
- La Vangardia: “Barça - Aalborg | Goles, resumen y resultado de la final de Champions de balonmano”
- El Pais: “Invencible Barça de balonmano”
Denmark:
- Berlingske: “Aalborg får store prygl af Barcelona i CL-finalen”
- TV2: “Kæmpe nederlag til Aalborg i CL-finalen”
France:
- l’Équipe: “Barcelone écrase Aalborg en finale et s'offre une dixième Ligue des champions”
Germany:
- Kicker: “61. Sieg im 61. Saisonspiel: Barcelona gewinnt die Champions League”
Slovenia:
- Delo: “Barcelona s tremi Slovenci desetič na rokometnem Mt. Blancu”