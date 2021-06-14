2021 F4 Headlines
EHF Champions League

Barça's triumph makes headlines around Europe

EHF / Eric Willemsen14 June 2021, 13:00

Finalmente! Ending their six-year drought, record champions Barça have finally lifted the trophy again at the EHF FINAL4 on Sunday.

The Spanish dominators, who cruised through the EHF Champions League 2020/21 season by winning each and every match, beat unheralded challengers Aalborg Håndbold 36:23 in the final at LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Barça's sheer joy was enormous, reflected by various front pages:

NEW Microsoftteams Image (74) NEW
NEW Microsoftteams Image (75) NEW
NEW Microsoftteams Image (76) NEW
NEW Microsoftteams Image (77) NEW

Barça's story has found its way prominently into the (online) newspapers throughout Europe. Here is a selection of 10 headlines:

Spain:

- AS: “El Barça entra en la leyenda al alzar su décima Champions”

- El Periódico: “Balonmano: Horario y dónde ver la final de Champions entre el Barça y el Aalborg”

- Sport.es: “La décima Champions ya es azulgrana tras una exhibición!

- La Vangardia: “Barça - Aalborg | Goles, resumen y resultado de la final de Champions de balonmano”

- El Pais: “Invencible Barça de balonmano”

2021 F4 Headlines Full Width

Denmark:

- Berlingske: “Aalborg får store prygl af Barcelona i CL-finalen”

- TV2: “Kæmpe nederlag til Aalborg i CL-finalen”

France:

- l’Équipe: “Barcelone écrase Aalborg en finale et s'offre une dixième Ligue des champions”

Germany:

- Kicker: “61. Sieg im 61. Saisonspiel: Barcelona gewinnt die Champions League”

Slovenia:

- Delo: “Barcelona s tremi Slovenci desetič na rokometnem Mt. Blancu”

 

 

UH11963
Previous Article Wiederer: "2022 will be the biggest celebration of handball"
20210614 Cyprus Bulgaria
Next Article Cyprus and Georgia on top after day one

Latest news

More News