Barça's triumph makes headlines around Europe

Finalmente! Ending their six-year drought, record champions Barça have finally lifted the trophy again at the EHF FINAL4 on Sunday.

The Spanish dominators, who cruised through the EHF Champions League 2020/21 season by winning each and every match, beat unheralded challengers Aalborg Håndbold 36:23 in the final at LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Barça's sheer joy was enormous, reflected by various front pages: