Tension builds as quarter-finals throw off

22 April 2024, 10:00

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 is only two matches away for the eight teams that enter the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 quarter-finals this week. The field includes four former champions plus the reigning titleholders SC Magdeburg, who visit 2016 winners Industria Kielce in Wednesday’s Match of the Week, a rematch of last year’s final.

Record champions Barça start their quarter-final mission away at Paris Saint-Germain Handball, while THW Kiel, who last lifted the trophy in 2020, also travel to France as they will face two-time champions Montpellier HB. In the only quarter-final without previous winners, Telekom Veszprém HC take on Aalborg Håndbold.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Industria Kielce (POL) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 24 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Kielce eliminated GOG in the play-offs (66:53 on aggregate) while Magdeburg qualified directly for the quarter-finals after finishing first in group B
  • both clubs won the EHF Champions League in the past: Kielce in 2016, Magdeburg in 2002 and 2023
  • the only time the two teams faced each other in European competitions was in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 final last season, when Magdeburg won 30:29 in overtime
  • Magdeburg signed Swedish goalkeeper Mikael Aggefors, who is coming out of retirement, until the end of the season to make up for Nikola Portner’s absence
  • Magdeburg won their first trophy in 2024 last week, beating Füchse Berlin and MT Melsungen in the final tournament of the German cup competition
  • last weekend, Kielce defeated Glogów in the play-offs of the Polish league (30:22); Magdeburg defeated Flensburg (32:29) to go to the top of the league table in Germany

The Magdeburg team has changed a bit compared to the final in June last year. I think they are even stronger. We have had very difficult moments this season, but now is the most important period. We endured a time when we didn't have such good results, when we had a lot of injuries, but now we are in good shape and ready to fight.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Industria Kielce

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 24 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Montpellier downed Zagreb in the second leg of the play-offs for an aggregate 57:51 win; Kiel went straight to the quarter-finals
  • both teams are multiple EHF Champions League winners: Montpellier in 2003 and 2018, Kiel in 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2020
  • the two sides faced each other eight times in European competitions since 2007: THW won six of those games, Montpellier two, most recently in 2021
  • this game will be the first time Kiel goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene plays against his former club Montpellier, where he played from 2007 to 2017
  • both clubs’ best scorers are Swedish right wings: Niclas Ekberg for Kiel (80 goals) and Sebastian Karlsson for Montpellier (67 goals)
  • both clubs drew in their last domestic game: Montpellier in Chambéry (30:30) and Kiel against Füchse (32:32)

We will face a brutal emotional and physical challenge in Montpellier, so we will have to hold our own on Wednesday. The game in Berlin last Sunday (32:32 draw with Füchse) was a very good preparation for that. We can win there if we realise our potential and deliver a performance similar to Berlin.
Filip Jicha
Head coach, THW Kiel

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Thursday 25 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Veszprém eliminated Szeged in the play-offs (76:62 on aggregate) while Aalborg advanced to the quarter-finals after finishing second in group A
  • both teams have yet to win the EHF Champions League but have played in the final: Aalborg in 2021, Veszprém in 2002, 2015, 2016, and 2019
  • the two sides both won three of their six previous meetings in European competitions
  • Veszprém defeated Aalborg 71:66 on aggregate when the teams also met in the quarter-finals two years ago
  • both teams have a right back as their leading scorer: Veszprém’s Nedim Remili with 78 goals, and Aalborg’s Mads Hoxer with 69 goals
  • Veszprém defeated Szeged again last weekend: 36:27 in their domestic league game; Aalborg took the points in Mors-Thy (33:27) in the Danish league

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)
Thursday 25 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • while Barça qualified directly for the quarter-finals after finishing second in group B, PSG defeated Orlen Wisla Plock in the play-offs, 64:59 on aggregate
  • Barça are record champions with 10 EHF Champions League titles – most recently in 2022; PSG are aiming for their first trophy after losing their only final so far, in 2017
  • the teams also met in the 3/4 placement match of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, when Barça took a clear 37:31 win
  • overall, Barça have won eight of their 10 duels so far, PSG won once – in November 2016
  • PSG’s Kamil Syprzak is the current top scorer with 100 goals; Barça’s Dika Mem is on 82
  • PSG lost the French cup final against HBC Nantes 31:23 last weekend; leaders Barça added another victory in the Spanish league: 37:16 in Sinfín

