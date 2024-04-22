Tension builds as quarter-finals throw off
The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 is only two matches away for the eight teams that enter the first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 quarter-finals this week. The field includes four former champions plus the reigning titleholders SC Magdeburg, who visit 2016 winners Industria Kielce in Wednesday’s Match of the Week, a rematch of last year’s final.
The Magdeburg team has changed a bit compared to the final in June last year. I think they are even stronger. We have had very difficult moments this season, but now is the most important period. We endured a time when we didn't have such good results, when we had a lot of injuries, but now we are in good shape and ready to fight.
We will face a brutal emotional and physical challenge in Montpellier, so we will have to hold our own on Wednesday. The game in Berlin last Sunday (32:32 draw with Füchse) was a very good preparation for that. We can win there if we realise our potential and deliver a performance similar to Berlin.