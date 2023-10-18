Barça win MOTW in Celje while French and Danish clubs share spoils
Barça remain undefeated in group B and are, so far, the only team with ten points in the EHF Champions League, with more games coming up on Thursday. The ten-time winners took the points in the Match of the Week in Celje, thanks to another stellar performance by Emil Nielsen.
There were also two clashes between French and Danish sides and each country's representative won one game. GOG were able to beat Montpellier thanks to a strong second half while Aalborg, on the other hand, lost everything in the last ten minutes in Paris, after being able to take up to a two-goal lead in the middle of the second half.
- Barça won their fifth game in a row this season, beating Celje in the Match of the Week along the way (37:31)
- Barça’s Emil Nielsen was elected Player of the Match, thanks to his 16 saves
- with a stunning second half, GOG managed to turn around a four-goal deficit to win by five goals against Montpellier (32:27)
- in a tight game, Paris made the difference in the last ten minutes to finally beat Aalborg (33:30)
GROUP A
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN) 33:30 (15:14)
Thanks to a couple of saves by Andreas Palicka, Paris took an early four-goal lead (4:0), but their momentum did not last long. Mikkel Hansen, coming back to Coubertin for the first time since 18 months, took things in his hands, putting Mads Hoxer in position or making the best of his opportunities in turns. With his backcourt duo in fine form, Aalborg slowly but steadily came back into the game to be only down by one at the break (14:15). The Danish side did better than that, even taking the lead in the middle of the second half, as Fabian Norsten was doing wonders between the posts. But a red card against Luka Karabatic at the 49th was clearly the turning point for Paris. They started to push even harder, with Luc Steins at the wheel. Putting Elohim Prandi in perfect conditions to score, the Dutch centre-back was the one who turned things over for PSG in the last ten minutes, as the French side took a final three goals-lead to finally win their second straight game.
Aalborg fought very hard tonight. It was a difficult game for us, a really hard game. But we also showed our character in this game because it could have been won by both teams. The importance of our attitude was a very important thing.
I’m used to win at Coubertin but unfortunately not tonight. It’s always a pleasure to be here. I’m proud of the team. I think we almost executed the plan well. But Paris shows character at the end. This is the two colours of a world class team. We are disappointed, we had a chance but against Paris you have to play at a top level to hope win.
GROUP B
MOTW: RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) vs Barça (ESP) 31:37 (17:22)
Barça left very little suspense as to if they were going to remain unbeatable in this season’s Machineseeker EHF Champions League. After 21 minutes played, the visitors were already up by four on the scoreboard. The Catalan side put their feet to the pedal right from the throw-off thanks to a combined eight goals in the first half by their left-handers Dika Mem and Blaz Janc, who made another return to his home town. Despite rotating their players after half-time, Barça remained firmly in control of the game. With Emil Nielsen delivering another great performance between the posts (16 saves), they increased their advantage to six goals, when Aleix Gomez successfully executed a fast break at the 39th minute. With Ziga Mlakar scoring six, Celje remained in the game, but could not come back, letting Barça getting their fifth straight win of the season.
Barça were a better team today. We played a good match, it was nice to play in front of such fantastic fans. In the second half we had three attacks to close their lead to just three goals, but Emil was really good today. We have to keep fighting and wins will come with such performances.
The defence was not there today, we have to improve as we will face even tougher opponents. We are lucky to have such talented players in the attack, so they can score so many goals, but we have to play much better in the defence.
GOG (DEN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 32:27 (16:18)
Despite missing Ahmed Hesham, who suffered a bad knee injury last weekend, Montpellier took the best start in the game. With Bryan Monte on offensive duties and Charles Bolzinger making some saves between the posts, the French side saw its advantage grow up to four goals at the 21th minute. Backcourt players Emil Madsen and Nicolai Pedersen made sure that their team was not too lost but still, at the break, the hosts were down by two (16:18). The half-time break allowed the Danish side to set things straight. Much tighter defensively and with Tobias Thulin making 13 saves, they also stopped turning the ball over to put it in the net instead. The impact was immediate, as Aaron Mensing made the score level only after three minutes into the second half, before a 7:1 series led by Madsen and Pedersen put GOG out of reach and on the way to their fourth win this season.
The match was tough, and our team was hungry for a win. After the defeat in the Danish league, the team was looking for a win and some success. The whole team was prepared to fight for the team. At the start of the second half, we gained a lot of confidence and got a rhythm that suited us well. When GOG gets confidence, we get rhythm and a good game, which also gave us the win today.
GOG were particularly strong in the second half. We are not entirely satisfied with our own performance. We started the game well. But in the second half, when the pace of the game picked up, it was hard to keep up.
Wednesday's action in round 5
Photo: Lau Nielsen (@hsnlau) - GOG, Slavko Kolar - Celje, Joachim Azouze, Laurene Valroff - PSG