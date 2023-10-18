Barça win MOTW in Celje while French and Danish clubs share spoils

Barça remain undefeated in group B and are, so far, the only team with ten points in the EHF Champions League, with more games coming up on Thursday. The ten-time winners took the points in the Match of the Week in Celje, thanks to another stellar performance by Emil Nielsen.

There were also two clashes between French and Danish sides and each country's representative won one game. GOG were able to beat Montpellier thanks to a strong second half while Aalborg, on the other hand, lost everything in the last ten minutes in Paris, after being able to take up to a two-goal lead in the middle of the second half.