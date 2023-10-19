Krim host Vipers in MOTW; three teams seek fifth straight win

Ljubljana will be under the spotlight in the Match of the Week as the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 returns from its two-week national team break with round 5 this weekend, as Krim Mercator seek a win against reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday at 18:00 CEST. The only unbeaten team of group B, Ikast Handbold, try to remain perfect at home against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.

In Group A, Györi Audi ETO KC coach Ulrik Kirkely faces his former side Odense Håndbold, while the other unbeaten side, SG BBM Bietigheim, host IK Sävehof.