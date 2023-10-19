Krim host Vipers in MOTW; three teams seek fifth straight win
Ljubljana will be under the spotlight in the Match of the Week as the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 returns from its two-week national team break with round 5 this weekend, as Krim Mercator seek a win against reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday at 18:00 CEST. The only unbeaten team of group B, Ikast Handbold, try to remain perfect at home against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.
In Group A, Györi Audi ETO KC coach Ulrik Kirkely faces his former side Odense Håndbold, while the other unbeaten side, SG BBM Bietigheim, host IK Sävehof.
GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 21 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- CSM have lost three games in a row five times before and would tie that streak with another loss against Brest, after conceding losses against Györ and Bietigheim
- CSM goalkeeper Laura Glauser featured for Metz Handball, Brest’s domestic rivals, between 2010 and 2020, and tops the efficiency ranking with 39.55 pet cent
- Brest have one win in four matches and are in danger of suffering their worst start of a season in the European topflight since their debut in 2017/18
- both sides have been underwhelming in attack, with CSM scoring 116 goals and Brest 103
- Brest have won twice in four matches against CSM, with the Romanian side failing to win both matches at home – a 29:30 defeat and a 30:30 draw
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Saturday 21 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the two sides have conceded 133 goals each so far; only MKS Zaglebie Lubin conceded more (138)
- Buducnost goalkeeper Armelle Attingré has saved the largest number of penalties so far this season: seven
- a win would be Buducnost 160th in EHF Champions League history; only Györ have recorded more wins
- this could be a pivotal moment in the group, with DVSC and Buducnost tied on the sixth and seventh places with two points each
- Buducnost are one of the two teams to score less than 100 goals so far: 96; only Lubin have scored fewer goals (89)
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 21 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Györ head coach Ulrik Kirkely faces his former side Odense, where he had two stints as a coach (2015-17 and 2020-23)
- the Hungarian side are the only team in the group with less than 100 goals conceded after four round rounds: 88 – 14 fewer than any other team
- a win would be Györ’s record-extending 210th in the EHF Champions League
- only three goalkeepers have a better save percentage than Györ goalkeeper Sandra Toft (35.45%), who faces her Denmark national teammate Althea Reinhardt
- the two sides have met eight times before: Györ clinched seven wins and another match ended in a draw
I remember vividly, last year the first game against Odense was very difficult. In the first game of the Champions League quarter-finals we fought very hard, but the second one went much smoother and we made it to the EHF FINAL4. Now we continue to improve both defensively and offensively match by match. But we have to be very well prepared for this meeting, because this time Odense has a young, talented team and they play very fast.
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday 22 October, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- a win would cement Bietigheim’s status in the group as the German side would seal their best-ever start in the competition
- Bietigheim back Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc is the top scorer with 31 goals in four matches
- the Swedish side is one of the three teams without a win, with only Sävehof and MKS Zaglebie Lubin losing the first four matches
- only three sides – Lubin, Buducnost, and DVSC (133) – have conceded as many or more goals than Sävehof’s 133
- this will be the first match ever between the two sides
I look forward to play against a Swedish team again. I probably know a lot of their strengths and weaknesses, but they also know mine. Last time I played against Sävehof was with my former club and then we lost, I hope therefore that the result looks different on Sunday.
GROUP B
Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Saturday 21 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Ikast are the only unbeaten team in group B after defeating Vipers, Metz, Rapid, and Krim in the first four rounds
- the Polish side is waiting for their first points in the top tier while having the least effective attack in the competition
- Ikast’s Irma Schjött is the second-best goalkeeper with 54 saves and a 33 per cent save efficiency; Ikast also have the second-best attack with 134 goals scored
- Lubin’s top scorer is left wing Daria Michalak with 13 goals
- Ikast won 35:25 against Nykøbing Falster in the Danish league and are ranked in second place behind Esbjerg
MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Saturday 21 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Vipers’ Océane Sercien-Ugolin meets her former teammates after spending two seasons (2020-22) with Krim
- Krim try to get back to winning – after three straight wins, the Slovenian side suffered a narrow 33:32 defeat against Ikast before the national team break
- Vipers have already lost two times in the first four rounds – against Danish sides Ikast and Esbjerg; they only lost two matches in the entire last season
- Vipers and Krim are among the top attacks in the competition with 131 and 133 goals scored respectively
- the third best top scorer of the competition, Krim’s Daria Dmitrieva (26 goals), faces the leading goalkeeper, Vipers’ Katrine Lunde (59 saves, 38 per cent)
- the two sides are entering their 13th clash and so far, Vipers won 11 times; Krim’s only victory came in the Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final in 2016
- Vipers beat Raelingen 35:22 to maintain their lead in the Norwegian championship
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Sunday 22 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Esbjerg seek their third-straight win; their only defeat was in round 2 against Krim
- FTC parted ways with head coach Martin Albertsen after four straight defeats; his assistant Allan Heine has temporarily taken over
- Kristine Breistøl and Henny Reistad have combined scored 47 goals for Esbjerg
- the Hungarian team have their worst start to the competition and are among the least effective attacks in the competition, scoring 25.25 goals per game and conceding 32.75
- both teams had convincing wins in their domestic championship: Esbjerg won 32:26 against Skanderborg, FTC beat Kozármisleny 46:23
Metz Handball (FRA) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 22 October, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Rapid have had a tough start to the season with only one win, two defeats and a nail-biting draw against FTC
- the French team is the top attack of the competition, scoring 142 goals at 66 per cent efficiency
- Dutch left back Estavana Polman is making her comeback after knee surgery and is expected to appear in her first EHF Champions League match this season; also Eliza Iulia Buceschi and Sorina Grozav are back
- Rapid have not won against Metz in two previous matches: Metz took a 36:34 win while the second match ended in a 32:32 draw
- Rapid defeated Râmnicu Vâlcea in Romania by a single goal (33:32) this week
Metz have a very good team and they are very strong when they are playing at home. So, we have to prepare very well our game, pay attention to their key players, and trust in ourselves more than anything. It will be a difficult game, we have to be focus all 60 minutes if we want to win and bring back home the two points.
main photo Krim © 2023 Anze Malovrh / kolektiff