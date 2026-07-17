The dates for the culmination of the EHF European League Men 2026/27 have already been set, with this season’s Finals scheduled for 22 and 23 May. Tickets will be available in autumn via the EHF ticket shop, and fans can register for the EHF Ticket Alert to make sure they do not miss out on experiencing the pinnacle event at Barclays Arena when tickets go up for sale in the autumn.

The prolongation of the partnership with Barclays Arena further strengthens the venue’s position as one of the flagship arenas in European club handball, following LANXESS arena in Cologne, host of the EHF FINAL4 Men, and MVM Dome in Budapest, home of the EHF FINAL4 Women.

Every year, thousands of members of the handball community — fans, past and current stars of the game, stakeholders, media and of course the teams and spectators that make the event what it is — descend upon Cologne and Budapest, transforming them into handball-mad cities for three days. Building on four consecutive years in Hamburg, EHF Marketing is committed to further strengthening the city's association with the EHF European League Men and developing a tradition around the event.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said:

“Two years ago, in 2024, the EHF and EHF Marketing laid the foundation for the EHF Finals Men to be played on neutral ground, and we are now thrilled to continue the partnership with the Active City Hamburg and Barclays Arena for the highlight event of the EHF European League. With a long handball tradition on both national team and club level in the city and a perfect infrastructure for European club handball, we can expect to reach new heights for EHF Finals Men and establish the event as a place to enjoy the best of what the EHF European League has to offer.”

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said:

"Bringing the EHF Finals Men 2027 back to Hamburg for a fourth consecutive year builds on the strong foundation laid over the previous three seasons. Together with our partners, Active City Hamburg and Barclays Arena, we have made Hamburg a destination where the European handball community comes together to celebrate the pinnacle of the EHF European League Men season. With every year, the EHF Finals Men continue to grow as both a sporting spectacle and a commercial platform. The successful acquisition of title partners such as Maschinensucher in 2025 and Winamax in 2026 reflects the event's growing appeal. With the introduction of the new competition format this season, opportunities are opening up to create even greater value for fans and partners alike, both on and off the court. Together, we look forward to taking the EHF Finals Men to the next level.”

Steve Schwenkglenks, Managing Director of Barclays Arena Hamburg, said:

“We are delighted that the EHF Finals will once again be held in Hamburg in 2027, allowing us to welcome Europe's best handball teams to our arena for the fourth time. The trusting and collaborative partnership with the EHF Marketing, the outstanding teamwork with our arena staff, the exceptional fans, and the unique atmosphere in our arena make this event a truly special experience. For Hamburg as an international sports city, the EHF Finals Men are a major highlight on the annual events calendar. We are very much looking forward to the event."

Senator for Internal Affairs and Sports of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Andy Grote, said:

“We are delighted that the EHF European League Finals Men will return to Hamburg in 2027 for the fourth consecutive year. This continued commitment is a strong vote of confidence in Hamburg as an international sports city and in our Active City strategy. The unique atmosphere created by passionate handball fans at the Barclays Arena, and the excellent cooperation between all partners have made the event a true success story. We look forward to once again welcoming Europe’s handball family to Hamburg and to experiencing another unforgettable weekend of world-class handball together.”