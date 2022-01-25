Barthold opens up about his journey to the EHF EURO 2022

Sebastian Barthold's journey to Norway's starting seven has been long and winding but the success he is enjoying now makes it all worthwhile. On the latest episode of the official EHF EURO 2022 podcast, brought to you by the (Un)informed Handball Hour, Alex, Brian and Chris sat down with the wing who is on a hot streak at the EHF EURO 2022 - currently sitting third in the top scorers’ ranking.

Also on today’s episode:

the boys break down the business end of the main round

recap France’s eventful win over Montenegro

the seesaw of emotions when following Norway’s run of form

bold predictions on who will join Denmark in the semi-finals

This is the tenth episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and is also embedded on eurohandball.com.