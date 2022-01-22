20220122

Nebojsa Simic speaks out on official podcast

EHF / Chris O'Reilly22 January 2022, 11:40

Nebojsa Simic is the man of the moment at EHF EURO 2022, producing some outstanding performances in goal as Montenegro pulled off huge wins over Slovenia and Croatia. He has spoken to the (Un)informed Handball Hour in the latest podcast. Today's episode includes:

  • Simić on Montenegro's fairytale run and the team's transformation
  • newfound attention and sleepless nights
  • Sander Sagosen's superhero name for Brian
  • a run through the headline games in the main round


This is the ninth episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and is also embedded on eurohandball.com.

20220117 Podcast Konan
EHF EURO

Konan, Hungary and EHF EURO trends under podcast spotlight

NEWS: The latest episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour EHF EURO podcast looks at battles in Hungary and tournament trends

4 days ago
20220115 Podcast AUT POL
EHF EURO

Official EHF EURO podcast looks at shocks of round 1

PODCAST: The latest episode of the official (Un)informed Handball Hour EHF EURO 2022 podcast looks back at round 1 and ahead to round 2

6 days ago
20220122 Baijens NED
Previous Article Baijens: ‘Short players can also play handball’
20220122 CRO Net Blog
Next Article Live blog: Focus returns to Budapest on match day 9

Latest news

More News