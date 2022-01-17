With the preliminary round of EHF EURO 2022 heating up, the (Un)informed Handball Hour delves into the second round of matches in Hungary and Slovakia, which threw up plenty of tension and the odd surprise.

Karl Konan speaks about his remarkable journey from Ivory Coast to the centre of France's defence

Hungary cling on to their hopes of progression after a wild night in Budapest

looking back at the battle of Szeged

noticing new trends at this championship



This is the seventh episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and is also embedded on eurohandball.com.