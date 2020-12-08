18:37

It was narrow once again but GOG have recorded their second win over Tatabanya in two days - this time 30:28.

18:30

Morten Olsen feeds Anders Zachariassen, Zachariassen converts and GOG are once more up by three goals, with under three minutes to play.

18:25

GOG are ahead by three, 26:23, after Pytlick fires another into the Tatabanya net with just over seven minutes remaining.

18:11

Zero from four from the seven-metre line no more – Morten Olsen, who was unhappy with a call a few minutes ago, steps up and coverts to put GOG back in front 20:18.

18:05

Just over nine minutes gone in the second half and the lead has changed hands a few times, but GOG and Tatabanya are now tied at 20:20.

17:45

The highlight of the first half? Possibly. Simon Pytlick has certainly produced the goods from the back court for GOG so far.

17:35

Veteran right back Zsolt Balogh scores his fifth of the game for Tatabanya, levelling the score once more at 15:15.

17:28

GOG are zero from three from the seven-metre line. They now lead 11:10 after 21 minutes as Mathias Gidsel, Tuesday night's top scorer with 11, nets his first of the game.

17:15

Fast break opportunities aplenty for GOG in the first nine minutes, but it was a goal from the right wing, scored by Kasper Kildelund, that put them up 7:4, prompting a Tatabanya timeout.

16:57

Preparations are almost complete as GOG prepare to take on Tatabanya for the second time in 24 hours in Denmark. Tuesday evening's match did not lack for excitement, with the Danish side winning a pulsating match 35:32.



