15:42

It is all over in women's main round group II, and my prediction some 20 minutes turned out to be pretty accurate.

In other words, Germany beat Poland, Netherlands beat France, and Portugal beat Greece, all 2:0, which means that Netherlands, Portugal and Poland - in this order - finish in the top four and can start preparing for the quarter-final. Congrats!

15:20

Meanwhile, women's group II is nearing its conclusion with the last round of matches running now.

Remember? It was Germany through with eight points, but Netherlands, Poland and Portugal all following on four; and France and Greece both on two.

Netherlands win the first set against France, and Portugal against Greece, and Germany against Poland.

As it stands now, Netherlands, Portugal and Poland would go through as well... but hey, this is beach handball.