Home Beach Handball EURO starts new chapter for Türkiye

“The effect of the fans will be positive, normally,” says Dayat, explaining that the home crowd can sometimes be experienced as pressure. It is critical that the team can master the use of the support to a positive end. “We have to organise — we have to control that fan support.

“We are at home, but we have to use it perfectly, and think always positively about the effect of the fans.

“But if we can get the work on the pitch together with the positive effect of the fans, we could achieve a good position in the matches. I hope we will do it the perfect way.”

While Dayat naturally targets the best result possible as leader of her team and is focused on delivering competitively, the element of hosting and organising the EURO gives it something extra special. She looks forward to an enjoyable tournament, from which everyone involved returns home with fond memories and a highly positive experience behind them.

“I want to say to all teams that will come to Alanya welcome. They should have a good time. They should enjoy the time,” she says. “[I hope] when they leave Alanya to go home, they will say it was a good organisation, it was fantastic organisation, and I hope to all teams success in Alanya.”