BeActive European Week of Sport is underway

The sixth edition of the #BeActive European Week of Sport 2020 has begun and will take place on 23-30 September with the European Handball Federation involved as a key partner in the campaign which helps tackle the inactivity crisis by encouraging Europeans to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

The EHF has been involved since its launch in 2015, during which time the week of sport has involved 55 million people from 42 countries, taking part in a total of 135,700 events across Europe.

Get involved

National federations across Europe have organised various activities to celebrate the week, adapted to include as many people as possible in the current health crisis.

In the Netherlands, handball, beach handball and GOALCHA will be introduced to children at schools as well as adults in the workplace.

There was a celebration of the campaign as well as the return of handball in Malta this weekend, while there will be a digital focus in Ireland as an introductory coaching course is piloted on Zoom to an invited audience.

To discover which activities are going on near you, you can check out the complete list of events here and follow the Facebook event.

EHF Activities Facebook page will be the hub for handball events, including a digital workout with Portuguese beach handball players Rui Rodrigues, Patrícia Resende and Vítor Pinhal designed to suit handball players of all levels on 25 September which can be done at home, on the beach, or wherever you wish.

Another opportunity to get involved with the campaign at home is to show off your #BeActive moves. Post a picture or video on Instagram with your favourite and most creative sporting move along with #BeActive and #HandballatHome. The best posts will be featured as part of the #BeActive night on 26 September.