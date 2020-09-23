20200923 CL PSG Morros
EHF Champions League

Live blog: PSG launch campaign with Match of the Week

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation23 September 2020, 09:00

Now that the ball is rolling, the games come thick and fast in the EHF Champions League Men. We were treated to some thrilling spectacles last week and we can expect more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday in round 2.

  • Seven round 2 matches scheduled this week
  • Paris Saint-Germain open their account in Match of the Week at home to Flensburg
  • 18:45: Aalborg vs Zaporozhye, Kielce vs Szeged; 20:45: PSG vs Flensburg, Porto vs Brest
  • Read the round preview here

09:06
Happy Wednesday, EHF Champions League fans. Round 2 of the group phase begins this evening with four matches coming your way from Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Match of the Week in France! 

