Now that the ball is rolling, the games come thick and fast in the EHF Champions League Men. We were treated to some thrilling spectacles last week and we can expect more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday in round 2.

Seven round 2 matches scheduled this week

Paris Saint-Germain open their account in Match of the Week at home to Flensburg

18:45: Aalborg vs Zaporozhye, Kielce vs Szeged; 20:45: PSG vs Flensburg, Porto vs Brest

Read the round preview here

09:06

Happy Wednesday, EHF Champions League fans. Round 2 of the group phase begins this evening with four matches coming your way from Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Match of the Week in France!