EHF Champions League
Live blog: PSG launch campaign with Match of the Week
Now that the ball is rolling, the games come thick and fast in the EHF Champions League Men. We were treated to some thrilling spectacles last week and we can expect more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday in round 2.
- Seven round 2 matches scheduled this week
- Paris Saint-Germain open their account in Match of the Week at home to Flensburg
- 18:45: Aalborg vs Zaporozhye, Kielce vs Szeged; 20:45: PSG vs Flensburg, Porto vs Brest
- Read the round preview here
09:06
Happy Wednesday, EHF Champions League fans. Round 2 of the group phase begins this evening with four matches coming your way from Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Match of the Week in France!