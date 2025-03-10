Empower to Inspire: Simon eyes big goals with patience

Named the best young player of the 2023/24 season at the EHF Excellence Awards 2024 as well as at the EHF EURO 2024, there is no doubt that Hungary and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria centre back Petra Simon is one of the most exciting rising talents in handball.

Now aged 20, Simon has already celebrated one momentous success, as Hungary ended a 12-year wait for a medal at a major championship when they took bronze at the EHF EURO 2024. Simon played an important role in the medal, contributing 26 goals to be Hungary’s fourth top scorer in the event.

Simon has become an important player for Hungary in a remarkably short time, having made her major tournament debut at the 2023 World Championship. She had a small role at that event, where Hungary placed 10th, then rose to greater prominence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Hungary were narrowly knocked out of medal contention at Paris 2024, with their quarter-final against Sweden the only one proceeding into overtime. It was at the Olympic Games that Simon showed her ability as an impact player, making her presence felt in key moments.

On a club level, Simon is into her second EHF Champions League season, playing for Hungarian side FTC. In her debut season, 2023/24, she scored 39 goals in the top flight.