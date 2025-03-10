Empower to Inspire: Simon eyes big goals with patience

“Also, to adapt to new situations, and to show something new. As a young player and of course, in the handball world, we know each other, and after a bit of time, we know how each player does this or does another thing, so it's about constantly improving myself and my knowledge and my actions and everything that connects to handball. I think these are my biggest challenges.”
The biggest inspiration
Although Hungary had to wait some time to celebrate the EHF EURO 2024 medal, with the previous most recent silverware coming at the EHF EURO 2012, the national team has a strong history. A player of Simon’s age would have plenty of role models of her own nationality to look to, and it is two Hungarian players of her own position, centre back, that Simon names as her biggest inspiration.
“A female handful player that I have to name — Aniko Kovacsics was one of the best, or main role model for me, and also Anita Görbicz. They were also playmakers, but they are really different players, and they had the biggest influence on me. I grew up watching them playing handball. I have learnt a lot from them,” says Simon.
“I think they were so smart on the field, and they could win matches with their heads, so they were my biggest role models and they always will be.”