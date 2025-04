The webinar will mark Arenhart’s joining of the RYT programme as an ambassador. Mahé has been a RYT ambassador since 2024 and has shared his experience with future handball stars via numerous online sessions and participation in RYT app videos.

Playing for France, Mahé has won all possible national team titles during his career, most recently adding the EHF EURO trophy in 2024. He was named All-star Team centre back of the EHF Champions League twice, in 2018/19 and 2021/22.

Arenhart was a key player when Brazil won their historic world title in 2013, becoming only the second non-European nation to raise the trophy. She was the All-star Team goalkeeper at that World Championship, and has won a multitude of titles with Brazil on a continental level.