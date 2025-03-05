Empower to Inspire: Engel taking small steps towards dreams

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
05 March 2025, 12:00

One of the key areas of focus within the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is the empowerment of young women and girls. In that vein, the EHF series for International Women’s Day 2025 highlights five young handball players making their name in the game. This second instalment of the series highlights Germany and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames right back Nina Engel.

Prior to the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, few outside Germany would have known the name Nina Engel. In a few short months, the 21-year-old right back grabbed attention as one of the most prominent members of the national side at the tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, and also made her international club debut in the group phase of the EHF European League Women 2024/25.

EURO24W Iceland Vs Germany UH28875 UH

The EHF EURO 2024 marked Engel’s maiden major championship, and she ended it as Germany’s second top scorer, with 23 goals, as well as an All-star Team nomination in the best young player category.

On a club level, Engel and her team HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames have secured a historic spot in the EHF European League quarter-finals — their first ever knockout stage place in an international competition. 

The dreams

The 2024/25 season has been a big one for Engel, but her career is only just getting started.

HI7A0596
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Germany 0A0A0298 JE
I just want to look in small steps in my life and not what could be in three years. I think the daily work is the base for achieving dreams in handball and also in private life.
Nina Engel
Right back, Germany and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames

“My biggest dreams in handball are playing Champions league one day and also to achieve a medal with German national team. Playing on the Olympic stage one day is also a big dream — just to get the Olympic feeling and to be with all the great international athletes,” says Engel.

Dreams are one thing. The next step is to figure out how to achieve them. Engel is grounded in her approach, which she applies in both handball and outside of the sport.

“To achieve my dreams, but in general, to make steps forwards needs consistently hard work, focus and patience. I just want to look in small steps in my life and not what could be in three years. I think the daily work is the base for achieving dreams in handball and also in private life,” she says.

EURO24W Iceland Vs Germany KA106156 EM

The biggest challenge

The move to the club was a significant step, and it is the experiences of her club career that Engel identifies as the biggest challenge she has faced and overcome — but she also relishes the smaller challenge of each match.

“In handball, every game is a challenge that you have to handle — but this is what I really like in handball. Every game starts with 0:0 and you have to show every time that you are the better team. In the past, when I played in Neckarsulm, we were at the end of the league for a long time. To come out of this and handle this pressure made me even stronger, especially mentally,” says Engel.

20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 Engel 61
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Engel 56
I am not the biggest fan of comparing with others, because I want to be the best version of myself and don’t want to copy someone.
Nina Engel
Right back, Germany and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames

“We lost almost every game in the beginning of that season, but in the end, we moved closer together than ever and won nearly every game in the end and stayed in the league. From this I learned that being a good team is key when you want to be successful.”

Engel is the top scorer for Bensheim/Auerbach in the EHF European League 2024/25. The team’s campaign in the international competition has been smoother than in the German league, where there have been some bumps — but the side have still come close to making history for the club this domestic season, placing third at the German Cup final four held on the first weekend of March. 

“Right now, with Bensheim, we also have some challenges ahead,” says Engel. “In the [domestic] league we already lost some more games than expected before, because our game wasn’t constant enough. We have to perform every third day. To push yourself up also when you feel tired and to bring a lot of energy on the field is a big challenge right now — also when not every game ends how we want it.”

EURO24W Slovenia Vs. Germany UH18070 UH

The biggest inspiration

When dreaming of making it to the top, any aspiring handball player will have been inspired by someone — whether they want to replicate that someone’s style of play, career path or attitude. While Engel can name some role models that have inspired her in multiple areas, and not only on the court, she knows the importance of forging her own path.

“I am not the biggest fan of comparing with others, because I want to be the best version of myself and don’t want to copy someone. But, of course, there are some handball players I look at — especially Nora Mørk and Stine Oftedal are amazing players because of their skills, their mindset and how they handle the handball life,” says Engel when asked about female handball player role models in particular.

20250208 Flamesbensheim Paris92 93

However, as with an increasing number of players, there is one Engel sees as really transforming the game right now, who made his own national team debut when Engel was 18. He also happens to be a right back, left handed and currently playing club handball in Germany.

“When I am honest, my most favourite player is Mathias Gidsel. He is good in just everything: Individual skills, mindset, cooperation with line player and wings, shooting from long and short distance. He just understood handball and I think this unpredictability is the greatest weapon you can have in handball. He is a real role model,” concludes Engel.

EURO24W Norway Vs. Germany UH13200 UH

Photos: kolektiff images; Lisa Schuster; Oscar Araujo

20250304 ELM MR R4 Gallery 10
