Empower to Inspire: Engel taking small steps towards dreams

“We lost almost every game in the beginning of that season, but in the end, we moved closer together than ever and won nearly every game in the end and stayed in the league. From this I learned that being a good team is key when you want to be successful.”

Engel is the top scorer for Bensheim/Auerbach in the EHF European League 2024/25. The team’s campaign in the international competition has been smoother than in the German league, where there have been some bumps — but the side have still come close to making history for the club this domestic season, placing third at the German Cup final four held on the first weekend of March.

“Right now, with Bensheim, we also have some challenges ahead,” says Engel. “In the [domestic] league we already lost some more games than expected before, because our game wasn’t constant enough. We have to perform every third day. To push yourself up also when you feel tired and to bring a lot of energy on the field is a big challenge right now — also when not every game ends how we want it.”