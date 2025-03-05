Empower to Inspire: Engel taking small steps towards dreams
One of the key areas of focus within the United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is the empowerment of young women and girls. In that vein, the EHF series for International Women’s Day 2025 highlights five young handball players making their name in the game. This second instalment of the series highlights Germany and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames right back Nina Engel.
I just want to look in small steps in my life and not what could be in three years. I think the daily work is the base for achieving dreams in handball and also in private life.
I am not the biggest fan of comparing with others, because I want to be the best version of myself and don’t want to copy someone.