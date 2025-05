FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria's Lekic has been an ambassador for the EHF's innovative RYT programme for a number of years, while Barça centre back Makuc came on board as an ambassador at the M20 EHF EURO 2024 in his native Slovenia.

Both have won the EHF Champions League in the past. Serbian Lekic took the trophy with Györi Audi ETO KC in 2013, while Makuc won his first title with Barça last year — and has just qualified for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 once again.