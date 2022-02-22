Benfica keep up with GOG’s rhythm in Chekhov

The contest between GOG and Benfica will last, at least, until the final week, when the two teams meet in Gudme.

But before we get there, Benfica enjoyed a crucial win in Chekhov tonight, while in the meantime GOG comfortably took the points against Cocks.

After a tightly-contested first half, the Portuguese side took over in the second thanks to a strong team effort, with four players scoring four goals apiece for Benfica.

GROUP B

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs SL Benfica (POR) 27:32 (15:17)

while Benfica were ahead for most of the first half, they never managed to take a bigger advantage than three goals before the break

with right-back Demis Grigoras scoring three within five minutes, Benfica cruised away, taking a five-goal advantage in the 42nd minute

despite Kirill Kotov scoring nine, never were Chekhov able to shorten the gap before the final siren

Benfica remain on top of the group with 13 points, while Chekhov are still fifth, with two points

Benfica, a proper team effort

Every week, Benfica feel more like a team playing together than just a collection of brilliant players playing next to one another. It feels like Chema Rodriguez’ work is finally paying off, and at the perfect time in the season. Tonight, four players from different positions scored five goals, with Ole Rahmel adding four on the right-wing. With clashes against GOG and Nantes coming next, it feels like the Portuguese side will be more dangerous than ever.