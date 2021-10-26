Benfica maintain 100% record

Teams that will take points this season in Lisbon will have to get up early. Rhein-Neckar Löwen ended up a little bit short in the qualification round and in tonight’s game, it felt like Benfica would not be worried by Chekhov, not matter what the visitors tired.

Relying on their offensive power, having already scored 21 by the half-time break, Benfica made it easy for themselves for the final 30 minutes, controlling the pace to secure a second win in as many group phase games this season.

GROUP B

SL Benfica (POR) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) 38:35 (21:15)

Home side went clear by two after 10 minutes, stretching it to six goals (20th), a distance they held at half-time

Petar Djordjic scored seven goals in the first half for Benfica

Chekhov came back three times in the second half, coming within two goals, but could not draw even

Djordjic and Ole Rahmel ended with 11 and 10 goals each respectively for Benfica, Artsiom Kulak top-scored for visitors (8)

Portuguese team now top the group, level with GOG on four points, Chekhov remain last and without points

Petar Djordjic - an arm to lead you to victory

At 31, the Serbian left-back has seen it all with his former clubs. And while he could rest on his laurels after an already great career, he showed on Tuesday night that he was up for the European League Men challenge.

He might have missed seven shots in the first half, but he also netted the same amount, helping his team to sail away on the scoreboard. The right-hander followed the same pattern after the break, finishing the game as best scorer with 11 goals.