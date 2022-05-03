Benfica overcome early scare to eliminate Velenje

SL Benfica are into the fifth European semi-final of the club's history. The Portuguese side drew with RK Gorenje Velenje 27:27 in the second leg of the EHF European League Men quarter-final on Tuesday, more than enough to qualify for the EHF Finals Men 2022 after their seven-goal home win last week.

Benfica faced an early scare with Velenje taking a quick three-goal lead, but the visitors turned the match around and were already four goals up at the break for a decisive 11-goal overall lead.

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs SL Benfica (POR) 27:27 (11:15) - Benfica win 63:56 on agg.

Ibrahim Haseljic and Matic Verdinek each scored twice as Velenje built a promising 8:5 lead in the opening quarter of the match

however, Benfica replied with a 7:1 run to turn the tide and get in command of the tie again with a 12:9 lead, which grew to 15:11 at half-time

a furious start into the second half helped Velenje draw level again (16:16) but the Slovenian side only went into the lead again with two minutes left (27:26) when the tie had long been decided

Matic Verdinec led for the hosts with eight goals; Jonas Källman netted five times for Benfica

Benfica earlier reached the semi-finals of the former third-tier Chalenge Cup four times, most recently in 2015/16

Benfica have stamped their names on a #ehffinals ticket! 🎉



Congrats boys! 🔴⚪️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/20pZtAqMzP — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) May 3, 2022

Eagles fly to the EHF Finals

Benfica's EHF European League season started in style in September with a win over German powerhouse and last season's EHF Finals hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen. More than seven months later, Benfica's season is becoming even better.

The Portuguese side are through to the EHF Finals 2022, eliminating Velenje based on a strong home performance in the first leg. Benfica are now eying their third European final – but first title: the team nicknamed 'Eagles' lost both Challenge Cup finals they played, in 2011 and 2016.