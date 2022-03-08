Benfica secure second place with win over Nantes

Before throw-off, Nantes knew they could either finish first in the group with a win, second or third with a draw, or third with a loss, as GOG had lost their game in Lemgo earlier.

Despite playing level all game long with its opponents, the French side could not stop Lazar Kukic in the second half.

The Serbian centre-back had one hell of a game, being crucial for Benfica on every action before scoring the winning goal for his team in the final minute.

GROUP B:

SL Benfica (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 31:30 (15:16)

the three-goals advantage Nantes took early in the game was not a fair reflection of what happened in the first half, as both teams played point for point for most of the early stages of the game

at no point did any team take more than a one-goal advantage in the second half

the game unfolded in the last seconds, with Lazar Kukic scoring his sixth personal goal for the win, before Kiril Lazarov missed his last-second attempt

with 15 points, Benfica finish second in the group, behind GOG, while Nantes finish third, with two points less

Benfica will play against Toulouse in the Last 16, while Nantes will face Füchse Berlin

Crazy second half for Lazar Kukic

The Serbian centre-back was key for Benfica, and the six goals he scored does not fully tell the impact he made on the game.

Kukic was involved in almost every positive action for Benfica, either delivering assists or scoring goals on his own. No surprise, then, that he took responsibility for the last shot, scoring the game winner for the hosts. That came just minutes after he limped off the court, but Kukic did not want to let anyone down tonight.