CATL7971 X2
EHF European League

Benfica secure second place with win over Nantes

EHF / Kevin Domas08 March 2022, 22:30

Before throw-off, Nantes knew they could either finish first in the group with a win, second or third with a draw, or third with a loss, as GOG had lost their game in Lemgo earlier.

Despite playing level all game long with its opponents, the French side could not stop Lazar Kukic in the second half.

The Serbian centre-back had one hell of a game, being crucial for Benfica on every action before scoring the winning goal for his team in the final minute.

GROUP B:

SL Benfica (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 31:30 (15:16)

  • the three-goals advantage Nantes took early in the game was not a fair reflection of what happened in the first half, as both teams played point for point for most of the early stages of the game
  • at no point did any team take more than a one-goal advantage in the second half
  • the game unfolded in the last seconds, with Lazar Kukic scoring his sixth personal goal for the win, before Kiril Lazarov missed his last-second attempt
  • with 15 points, Benfica finish second in the group, behind GOG, while Nantes finish third, with two points less
  • Benfica will play against Toulouse in the Last 16, while Nantes will face Füchse Berlin

Crazy second half for Lazar Kukic 

The Serbian centre-back was key for Benfica, and the six goals he scored does not fully tell the impact he made on the game.

Kukic was involved in almost every positive action for Benfica, either delivering assists or scoring goals on his own. No surprise, then, that he took responsibility for the last shot, scoring the game winner for the hosts. That came just minutes after he limped off the court, but Kukic did not want to let anyone down tonight.

CATL7837 X2
CATL7808 X2
CATL7563 X3
CATL7971 X2
CATL7999 X2
CATL8179 X2
CATL8162 X2
CATL8070 X2
CATL8016 X2
20220308 ELM Pelister AEK 2
Previous Article Crucial home win secures Pelister a Last 16 ticket
20220308 ELM Fuchse Plock 10
Next Article Kosorotov secures Plock’s first position

Latest news

More News