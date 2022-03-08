Magdeburg end group in winning fashion

Both teams knew their ranking before the match, however they pushed each other to end the group phase with a win.

After Nexe took an early lead Magdeburg caught up mid-first half. Mihailo Radovanovic kept Nexe in the tie with 50-per cent save efficiency at the 40th-minute mark.

In the second half Magdeburg showed their power and experience to earn another victory.

GROUP C

RK Nexe (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 24:28 (11:11)

Both goalkeepers started in superb form, which meant the first goal didn’t come until the seventh minute

Nexe led for 20 minutes, before Magdeburg turned things around and led 10:8

after a tie at the half-time, Magdeburg punished Nexe’s mistakes with fast breaks and scored four consecutive goals which were decisive for final result

Nexe’s goalkeepers were on point. Mihailo Radovanovic made 12 saves and Dominik Kuzmanovic four

Michael Damgaard Nielsen had another superb performance with 10 goals

Left court power

Magdeburg broke Nexe’s defence in the second half thanks to Michael Damgaard Nielsen and Matthias Musche.

The left back scored 10 times tonight, continuing his impressive performances. Mushce shone on the left-wing and was impeccable, netting eight times from eight attempts.