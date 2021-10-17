Bera Bera and Paris share spoils

One of the most exciting games on Sunday in the EHF European League Women round 2 took place in San Sebastian, where the Spanish team Super Amara Bera Bera hosted France's Paris 92.

This game found no winner, so the tie is still very open ahead of the second leg next Sunday.

Laura Flippes' goal two minutes from full time secured the French side a 27:27 draw

Mona Obaidli's 12 goals and Kimberley Bleivik's 13 saves handed Molde Elite a 35:32 win away at Thüringer HC

MTK Budapest made a big step towards the next round, beating Yalikavaksports Club in Turkey, 33:24

nine second-leg games and one double-header will be played from 22 to 24 October

13 more sides, including titleholders Les Neptunes de Nantes, will enter the competition in the next round

Lublin reach round 3

The only double-header of the weekend took place in Lublin, where the Polish side MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin faced Croatia's ZRK Bjelovar.

The tie was all but decided already on Saturday, when Lublin won the first leg by ten goals (32:22), and they sealed a round 3 spot with a much bigger victory on Sunday, 46:23.