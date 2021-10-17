Two Czech sides through to round 3

HC Robe Zubri and HCB Karvina have reached round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men following the double-headers played at home in the Czech Republic.

Zubri were way too strong for Bulgaria's HC Osam Lovech, winning 43:20 and 43:22, while Karvina faced a somewhat tougher opposition from Turkey's Izmir BSB SK (32:26, 32:25).

Zubri's goalkeepers did well, as Stefan Krupa stopped 17 shots for a 57 per cent save rate in the first leg, while Milan Malina and Simon Mizera combined for 21 saves the following day

ASD Accademia P.Conversano (ITA) and Haukar (ISL) are also through following their wins in double-headers

Uladzislau Kryvenka's 11 goals from as many attempts helped SKA Minsk to get a commanding win at FH Hafnarfjordur, 37:29

six more double-headers will be played from 22 till 24 October, as well as 15 second-leg encounters

matches BK-46 Handboll (FIN) and SGAU-Saratov (RUS) were cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the Russian side progressing to the next stage

Drama dominate all-Greek clash

The only national derby of the weekend took place in the Greek town of Nea Kios, where the visitors Bianco Monte Drama 1986 were too strong for the 2012 Challenge Cup winners A.C.Diomidis Argous, claiming a 30:26 victory in the first-leg match.

Drama's right back Achilleas Toskas stood out with his performance, turning all his 14 shots into goals, and now his team hopes to finish the job at home next Saturday.