Berlin overcome Presov with ease

After a fortunate 32:30 victory against Fenix Toulouse in their group A opener in the EHF European League Men, TATRAN Presov were more or less a playing ball for Füchse Berlin on Tuesday night.

Four players scored five or more goals for the 2014/15 and 2017/18 EHF Cup winners, including top scorer Milos Vujovic (10 goals), while Presov again relied on their Brazilian and Cuban shooters, topped by six goals from left back Pavel Caballero Hernandez.

GROUP A

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 36:23 (18:12)

this was Berlin’s biggest win since beating Balatonfüredi KSE in the EHF Cup 2018/19 group phase by the same score

while Füchse have won their second match, Presov remain on the two points that they earned in round 1 against Bidasoa Irun

Presov played at an equal level until the 9:9 score, but Berlin then used a 5:0 run to pull ahead before they extended the gap to a six-goal margin at the break

after a double strike from strong Montenegrin left wing Milos Vujovic gave Berlin a 20:12 lead, the outcome was effectively determined in the 33rd minute

when Jacob Holm found the back of the net in the 49th minute, Berlin's lead reached double figures (30:20) for the first time

in round 3 on November 16, Füchse will have their first true test when they travel to Plock, who also have four points and were semi-finalists at the EHF Finals 2021 in Mannheim

Balkan-Danish connection tops the scorers' list

Since he joined Füchse Berlin, Montenegrin-born left wing Milos Vujovic has never scored more goals in an international match than his 10 goals against Presov.

In contrast to Berlin's previous matches, it was not just a Danish "goal factory" against TATRAN. Lasse Andersson (five goals), Johan Koch (six goals) and Jacob Holm (three goals) scored 14 of 36 goals, but Serbian line player Mijajlo Marsenic also scored six times.