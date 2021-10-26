Magdeburg look unbeatable as they beat PAUC

SC Magdeburg still do not know how to lose in the EHF European League Men. On Tuesday evening, Magdeburg took the scalp of PAUC Handball, 31:27, which leaves the French side without a win after two matches.

The German and French teams produced an even match in the first 30 minutes, PAUC raised their ambitions in the second half and took the lead after scoring five consecutive goals. With good defence and support from the stands, Magdeburg pushed hard and had a five-goal run of their own that proved decisive.

GROUP C

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs PAUC Handball (FRA) 31:27 (18:18)

French goalkeeper Wesley Pardin came back after a knee injury in January, but his colleague Alejandro Romero had the main role for PAUC

Magdeburg’s Michael Damgaard and Kay Smits were on fire with eight goals each

after an even game in the first half, Magdeburg came out stronger in the second half to lead 23:20

PAUC did not stop and scored five consecutive goals to lead 23:20, but Magdeburg responded with a decisive five-goal run that put them ahead 25:23

Jannick Green saves were vital for Magdeburg in the second half. The Danish goalkeeper made a total of seven stops in the match

Magdeburg remain perfect

PAUC Handball were tough opponents for Magdeburg after the German side enjoyed an easy win over Gorenje Velenje in round 1 of the group phase.

The French side fought hard and even took the lead in the second half, but Magdeburg showed what they are made of as the whole team put in a great effort to secure the two points.

Performances from Michael Damgaard, Kay Smits and Jannick Green helped Magdeburg extend their winning streak in the EHF European League to 14 matches. After winning the IHF Super Globe in October, Magdeburg's winning streak in all competitions this season now stands at 15.