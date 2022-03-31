Race for semi-final berths goes to the wire

The situation in the EHF European Cup Men quarter-finals is hardly clear following the first-leg matches, as the games last weekend were extremely tight — one draw and one gap of just two goals.

Everything will be decided on Sunday when the return legs are played in Aarau, Switzerland, and Plzen, Czech Republic. Both matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Norway’s Drammen HK will travel to Aarau with a two-goal cushion after a 31:29 home win

HSC Suhr Aarau led by four goals late in the first half before Drammen managed a comeback

Aarau won all three home games in the previous rounds of the current competition, against Förthof UHK Krems, RK Jerusalem Ormoz and HCB Karvina

in the other tie, Swedish team Alingsås HK and Czech side Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje did not find a winner, ending their match in Sweden with a 29:29 draw

Alingsås were in front by five goals shortly after the break, yet narrowly escaped a defeat, as Mathias Møller drew level in the last second

Baia Mare and Nærbo await rivals

Romania’s CS Minaur Baia Mare and Norway’s Nærbo IL progressed to the semi-finals without playing the prior stage, as their quarter-final matches against HC Victor (RUS) and SKA Minsk (BLR) were cancelled.

Now Baia Mare and Minaur will learn the names of their semi-final rivals, with the Romanian side to meet the winner of Alingsås versus Plzen, and the Norwegian team to face the winner of Drammen versus Aarau.