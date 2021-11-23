Berlin the only team with fourth victory

After four rounds of the European League Men, Füchse Berlin are the only team with a clean record of four victories. Two hours, after Benfica lost their first match - at home against GOG - Berlin did not have the highest hurdle to cross to take both points from TATRAN Presov.

The 27:24 win did not reflect the rundown of the match, but it was a result of a strong first half and a matter of team spirit, as eleven different players scored for the 2015 and 2018 EHF Cup winners - though the German side is still hit by many injury problems.

Group A:

TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 23:27 (9:16)

TATRAN Presov lost their last three group matches - including both against Füchse, after losing 23:36 in the leg at Berlin - and remain on two points.

The deal had already been sealed at the break, when Füchse had extended the gap to seven goals after an equal start (4:4).

Eleven different Füchse players scored the first 15 goals for Berlin, which underlines the depth of the squad.

Füchse managed to rotate from minutes 15 on and finally sealed the deal with the 27_20.

Presov’s top scorer was 35-year-old veteran Oliver Rabek with five goals, while 18-year-old Max Beneke was Füchse top scorer by four goals as well as Valter Chrintz (21)

Füchse gain international confidence



In German Bundesliga, Füchse Berlin took only one point from the last three matches, a draw against Stuttgart after losing against Magdeburg and Flensburg. But on international ground, the team of young coach Jaron Siewert is unstoppable by winning all four group matches so far. On the European stage, Berlin take the confidence for the domestic tasks - and hope for the return of some injured stars.