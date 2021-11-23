Lemgo cruise past Cocks on the road to third win

Lemgo piled up another win in the group phase tonight, thanks to a stunning offensive performance. This was set up in the first moments of the game, as the German side made the most of their opponents’ offensive problems to cruise away on the scoreboard.

As Lemgo coach Florian Kehrmann used the opportunity to open up his bench in the last twenty minutes of the game, his team showed no slowing of pace, giving Cocks a fourth defeat in the group phase.

GROUP B :

TBV Lemgo Lippe (GER) vs Cocks (FIN) 39:30 (18:14)

Lemgo took control and a five-goal advantage early on, while the visitors were struggling offensively. At the break the German side had already netted eighteen times to lead by four.

With Lukas Zerbe at the wheel, Lemgo increased their advantage in the second half, taking maximum advantage of eight goals at the 50th minute, when Bobby Schagen scored his first personal goal.

Best scorer of the game was Teemu Tamminen, who netted nine times for Cocks, while Lukas Zerbe scored eight for Lemgo.

Lemgo are now on top of the group with six points while Cocks are last without a point, tied with Chekhov.

Lemgo’s substitutes showed no mercy for Cocks

The tactics seemed to have been planned well in advance: against a team that looked like an easier opponent, Lemgo would give playing time to their usual substitutes. And it worked well. While usual serial-scorer Jonathan Carlsbogard only netted twice, Lukas Zerbe and Isaias Guardiola scored eight and four respectively. This tactic was definitely not a lack of respect for Cocks, but rather a way to rest players in a grueling schedule. And it worked.