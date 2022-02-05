Besancon record second win over Lokomotiva

In their second encounter in group A of the EHF European League Women, ES Besancon Feminin once again secured two points against HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, 31:26.

Line player Pauline Robert led Besancon to their second win in the group, while Nenad Sostaric's team sit at the bottom of group A without any points. Lokomotiva are still fighting to find the right form after missing a couple of important players in their first three European matches.

GROUP A

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) 26:31 (14:16)

Lokomotiva welcomed back team captain Dora Kalaus — and she scored her first goal in the EHF European League Women group phase in the second minute

the French team started strongly with a 7:2 lead, but Lokomotiva pushed hard and took advantage of Besancon’s offensive drop after 20 minutes

Tena Petika, who was Lokomotiva's engine, scored three consecutive goals to close the gap to 14:16 at half-time. At the end of the match, her tally stood at eight goals

at the start of the second half, Lokomotiva levelled at 16:16, making Besancon nervous



the last 10 minutes of the match were decisive for Besancon as they restored their six-goal lead with the help of Pauline Robert

It looked like she had run into trouble but the spin worked out! Nice finish, Lucie Granier! #Besancon pic.twitter.com/kE0U6grxuz — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 5, 2022

Besancon deliver on the wings

While Besancon had ups and downs throughout the game, they finished with a clear victory. The biggest help came from their right wing duo who scored 13 of their 31 goals. Sabrina Zazai was the team's top scorer in the first half and scored seven times in total, while Lucie Granier helped her teammate in the second half with another six goals — and both players gave a good effort in defence too.