Rampant Viborg show no mercy to Vac

In similar fashion to SCM Ramnicu Valcea's victory a few hours earlier, Viborg HK claimed their third straight win in group D of the EHF European League Women, beating Váci NKSE 42:21.

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Váci NKSE (HUN) 42:21 (19:10)

while Viborg had won by just one goal in the reverse fixture (26:25), the Danish team claimed a much easier victory at home on Saturday evening

after about 10 minutes of a close battle, Viborg started to pull clear and comfortably led by nine goals at the break

Vac were restricted to just three goals between the 31st and 46th minutes, as Viborg took a 30:13 lead and went on to celebrate a big win

Kristina Jörgensen was Viborg's top scorer with 11 goals, while her teammate Anna Kristensen boasted a 39 per cent save efficiency

after suffering their fourth defeat in a row, Vac cannot reach the quarter-finals

Viborg's win helps Valcea

While Viborg still need one point to book a quarter-final ticket, their win against Vac means that SCM Ramnicu Valcea are already through. The Romanian side also have the maximum of six points, but they have already met third-placed Chambray Touraine Handball twice and won both games. Therefore, Valcea will hold the direct head-to-head advantage if they are level on points with Chambray, while Viborg are yet to face Chambray at home.