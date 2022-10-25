Bidasoa only home winners in group D

GROUP D

HC Motor (UKR) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER) 27:38 (10:19)

Two-time EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin started their campaign successfully with a clear victory in their first ever meeting with Motor. Funnily enough, former Motor goalkeeper Viktor Kireev was Berlin’s hero with 16 saves – besides Montenegrin wing Milos Vujovic, who scored nine goals, as did Ihor Turchenko, who netted the same number for Motor. With the score 15:7, Berlin had full control of the match, but the Ukrainian champions, who play their home matches in Düsseldorf, never gave up and showed great morale. At the 19:10 half-time score, the winners were not in question anymore, the only negative moment for Berlin was the injury to young line player Maxim Orlov.

Jaron Siewert, Füchse Berlin coach: I am happy that a Ukrainian team can take part in this competition, they gave all tonight.