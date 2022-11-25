Bidding begins for hosts of EHF Finals Men 2023

Bidding for the hosting rights for the third EHF Finals Men, scheduled for 27/28 May 2023, has opened.

The EHF Finals Men is the two-day tournament that brings together the four best teams of Europe’s second-tier competition. The EHF Finals Men 2022 saw hosts SL Benfica lift the EHF European League Men trophy in Lisbon after beating 2021 champions SC Magdeburg.

Bidding process to host EHF Finals Men 2023 now open

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have now opened the bidding process for the EHF Finals Men 2023.

The bid is open for participating clubs and their federations but can also be passed on to agencies or arenas that are linked to a club and which are interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Finals Men 2023 promise to be a real highlight of European men’s club handball and to continue the success of the 2021 and 2022 editions. The event is one of the four marquee events which are the climax of the European club handball season, also including the EHF Finals Women (13/14 May 2023); EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest (3/4 June 2023); and the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne (17/18 June 2022).

How to bid

Interested clubs, federations or other parties have until 15 January 2023 to make their bids. They are invited to submit a concept, ideas and a proposal for the hosting of the event, alongside information about the planned organisational structure, their links with local authorities, or national and international partners.

The EHF Executive Committee will decide on the host.

The bidding document has to be submitted to the EHF resp. EHF Marketing GmbH as the responsible arm of the EHF for the marketing of the event.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Oliver Laaber and Jana Leukel of EHF Marketing (laaber@ehfmarketing.com / leukel@ehfmarketing.com).