The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have opened the bidding process for the EHF Finals Women 2021, the final tournament of the inaugural EHF European League Women season.

The maiden EHF Finals Women is scheduled to take place on 8/9 May 2021 and for the first time will feature a final tournament which will see the best four teams of the competition fighting for the new trophy over two days.

The EHF European League Women is a brand new handball competition that continues the legacy of the EHF Cup as the second tier continental competition, with a new format and new corporate identity.

The bid is open for participating clubs, but can also be passed on to agencies or arenas that are linked to a club and which are interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Finals Women 2021 offer a huge potential for a real highlight of European women’s club handball, as the EHF European League Women has developed into a resounding success since its inauguration this season.

It will also represent the first of the four peaks in the culminating club season followed by the EHF Finals Men (22/23 May 2021), the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (29/30 May 2021), and the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (12/13 June 2021).

Decision on host set for 26 March

Any interested club or related partner is invited to submit a concept, ideas and a proposal for the hosting of this exciting event alongside with information about the planned organisational structure, their links with local authorities or national and international partners.

The bidding will close on Thursday 18 March and the EHF Executive Committee will decide on the host at its meeting on 26 March.

The bidding document has to be submitted to the EHF resp. the EHF Marketing GmbH as the responsible arm of the EHF for the marketing of the event.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Lisa Wiederer (lwiederer@ehfmarketing.com) and also from the EHF through Markus Glaser (glaser@eurohandball.com).