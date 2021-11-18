Bidding to host EHF European League Finals Men 2022 now open

Following a successful inaugural season of the EHF European League Men, the second edition of the EHF Finals Men is scheduled for 28/29 May 2022.

The EHF Finals Men is the two-day tournament that brings together the four best teams of Europe’s second-tier competition, where they will battle it out in a bid to emulate SC Magdeburg’s success earlier this year.

The EHF European League and the EHF Finals Men built on the legacy of the Men’s EHF Cup and its highly rated annual EHF Cup Finals, though with a competition format, corporate identity and trophy which were introduced last season.

Bidding process to host EHF Finals Men 2022 opens now

The EHF and EHF Marketing GmbH have now opened the bidding process for the EHF Finals Men 2022.

The bid is open for participating clubs and their federations but can also be passed on to agencies or arenas that are linked to a club and which are interested in taking over the hosting.

The EHF Finals Men 2022 offer a huge potential for a real highlight of European men’s club handball, as the EHF European League Men has developed into a resounding success.

The event will be part of a series of four marquee events, that marks the summit of European club handball in the 2021/22 season: EHF Finals Women (14/15 May 2022), DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (4/5 June 2022), and EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (18/19 June 2022).

Deadline to apply on 10 January

Any interested club or related partner is invited to submit a concept, ideas and a proposal for the hosting of this exciting event alongside information about the planned organisational structure, their links with local authorities, or national and international partners.

The bidding will close on 10 January 2022 and the EHF Executive Committee will decide on the host.

The bidding document has to be submitted to the EHF resp. EHF Marketing GmbH as the responsible arm of the EHF for the marketing of the event.

A bid book and further information is available from EHF Marketing GmbH through Lisa Wiederer (lwiederer@ehfmarketing.com) and from the EHF through Markus Glaser (glaser@eurohandball.com).