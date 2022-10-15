Live Blog: Odense win, Buducnost and Rapid draw
We are not too far away from the halfway point of the season, with round 5 matches taking place this weekend. So far the sensation has been German club SG BBM Bietigheim who have a perfect record so far, with defending champions Vipers Kristiansand and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria among the conquered.
Our Match of the Week will be on Sunday with Metz Handball taking on Team Esbjerg in Denmark. Our journalist Kevin Domas featured Metz player Kristina Jørgensen earlier this week. You can read all about it here.
- Match of the Week will be on Sunday as Team Esbjerg play Metz Handball at home at 16:00
- Saturday results: FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria 26:26 Vipers Kristiansand; Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK 26:23 RK Lokomotiva Zagreb; Brest Bretagne 21:25 Odense Håndbold; WHC Buducnost REMAX 30:30 CS Rapid Bucuresti
- SG BBM Bietigheim and Krim Mercator play at 14:00 Sunday; CSM Bucuresti-DHK Banik Most and Storhamar Handball Elite-Györi Audi ETO KC round out this weekend's matches at 16:00
Follow the action on EHFTV.
20:30
We'll leave you this evening with some of the best photos from this afternoon's matches. Come back tomorrow for more action, including our Match of the Week between Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg!
20:05
19:35
FULL-TIME:
WHC Buducnost BEMAX 30:30 CS Rapid Bucuresti
Brest Bretagne Handball 21:25 Odense Handbold
So close! CS Rapid Bucuresti almost complete the comeback after trailing for most of the game, as Buducnost goalie Attingre gave the Romanian side more than they could handle in the first half, but with changes in their play and clinical finishing, they tied the game and managed to take the lead in the final minute. However, they were unable to stop Buducnost from scoring, and they had to settle for a draw after Kanor had her shot on a free throw. Milena Raicevic had yet another impressive performance, scoring twelve goals for Buducnost.
Brest's comeback was too little, too late. The French club went on a 4:0 run to close the gap to three with three minutes left to play, but a turnover and subsequent goal from Odense ended their last gasp for a positive result. Tonje Løseth of Odense had the most goals in the game with eight from ten shots.
19:20
Buducnost led by the narrowest of margins, 28:27, before converting a seven-metre to have a two-goal advantage, but a quick goal by Rapid cuts the lead back to one with three minutes left. Who will win?
19:13
Brest have made little progress in the match, losing now by seven, 15:22, with more than half of the second period played. Sensing the frustration with his team's attacking, Pablo Morel brings his team to the sideline again for more instruction.
19:09
After a Grozav goal equalises once again for CS Rapid Bucuresti at 22:22, Buducnost coach Bojana Popovic calls a timeout for a much-needed re-focus.
19:05
Rapid Bucuresti managed to tie the game at 17:17. After Buducnost retook the lead they had the chance to tie the game again with a seven-metre, but Sorina Grozav missed it and Buducnost restored their two-goal lead.
18:55
I hope we break our bad luck with these two points. We are very happy that we won the game. I know Lokomotiva Zagreb will be a great team with their young players and coach in the future.
I think it was a tough and good match, there was a really big intensity and both teams really wanted to win. It is always hard to come here to Ferencvaros to get the points. I think we have won a point, but with how the match was played I also think we lost one.
18:39
HALF-TIME:
Brest Bretagne Handball 8:16 Odense Handbold
Buducnost BEMAX 13:10 CS Rapid Bucuresti
Brest have had little success in the attack, thanks to Althea Reinhardt who has blocked over half of the shots she has faced, eight out of fifteen, for a 53 per cent save rate. Maren Aardahl and Mie Højlund both have four goals each to pace the Odense offence.
Armelle Attingre is certainly a key to the Buducnost's success in the first half. She saved 13 out of 23 shots for an almost 55 per cent save rate. Her teammate Milena Raicevic remains the leading scorer, now with six goals from nine shots. Sorina Grozav has the most for Rapid Bucuresti with three.
18:25
Odense are firmly in the driving seat, leading 11:6 with roughly eight minutes left to go. Brest Bretagne coach Pablo Morel calls a timeout to get his team back on track.
18:23
18:15
We're almost at the halfway point, and Rapid Bucuresti have an 8:6 lead over Buducnost. Buducnost player Milena Raicevic has four goals so far.
18:09
Odense are ahead 4:1, but they have bigger concerns now as Noémi Háfra is in pain after a challenge. She had to be carried off the court as play resumes. Hopefully it is not a serious injury and she will not be out for a long time.
18:01
We're underway in Odense, and Cléopatre Darleux starts with an impressive save on a one-on-one opportunity.
17:55
17:45
We are a few minutes away from the second slate of today's matches, with Brest Bretagne meeting Odense and WHC Buducnost Bemax playing CS Rapid Bucuresti. Don't forget you can watch the match on EHFTV. Check out the hyperlinks above! (Georestrictions may apply)
17:32
FULL-TIME:
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK 26:23 RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 26:26 Vipers Kristiansand
Kastamonu have done it! The Turkish club is the one securing their first points in the EHF Champions League Women, defeating Lokomotiva 26:24 at home. It was bit close to the end considering the six-goal margin they had in the second half. Nevertheless, they managed to achieve a historic moment in their club's history.
FTC equalised in the final seconds of the match, leaving a sour taste in the defending champions' mouths. Coach Ole Gjekstad looks in disbelief as his team loses a two-goal lead in the final minute of the match.
17:25
It's going down to the wire in Erd. Roughly 90 seconds to the end with Vipers leading by one.
17:16
It's getting heated in Erd Arena. Three suspensions in two minutes have both teams losing players, now FTC are down a player, and Vipers score for a three-goal lead with less than seven minutes remaining.
Kastamonu have a two-goal lead against Lokomotiva Zagreb. Can the Turkish side maintain the lead?
17:06
With FTC cutting the deficit down to two goals after losing by five, Vipers coach Ole Gjekstad calls a timeout to stabilize his team. It won't be an easy task in the sold-out Erd Arena, however.
Vipers push the lead back to four, but not before Kinga Janurik makes an impressive stop on the counterattack.
17:03
In Türkiye Kastamonu look well on their way to getting their first-ever victory in the EHF Champions League Women, having a six-goal lead with twelve minutes elapsed already.
16:58
Much to coach Elek's chagrin, Vipers have managed to double their lead after half-time, forcing him to call another timeout. There's still plenty of time for FTC to change things around.
16:45
HALF-TIME:
FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria 12:14 Vipers Kristiansand
Kastamonu Belediyesi 16:11 RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
The beginning of the matches definitely had not-so-pretty handball, but as the matches progressed teams began to find some rhythm. Azenaide Danila José Carlos is the leading scorer for Kastamonu with five goals from seven shots, while Ana Malec paces the Croatian club on offence with four goals. Goalkeeper Yaren Göker has been a big help with six saves from eleven shots.
The goalkeepers have also performed well so far in the other match. Katrine Lunde has eight saves from 19 shots, while Kinga Janurik has seven from 21. The leading scorer is Anna Vyakhireva and Emily Bolk with five goals
16:30
Kastamonu are in good shape so far, having a five-goal lead with almost five minutes until halftime. Lokomotiva just have not been able to score in the past few minutes.
16:23
A shimmy by Anna Vyakhireva fools the defence and give Vipers a two-goal lead, forcing Gabor Elek to call a timeout. It restores momentum for FTC as they get a quick goal and a successful seven-metre to send Erd Arena into a frenzy.
16:15
Meanwhile Kastamonu lead 8:7 at the halfway mark after a converted seven-metre. Remember that the winner of this match will get their first-ever win in the EHF Champions League Women.
16:13
Vipers coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad had been pacing the sideline with the timeout card in his line in the past few minutes as his team found themselves facing a three-goal deficit, but Katrine Lunde's saves have kept FTC from extending their lead and now Vipers have a chance to tie the game at 6:6
16:05
Not the cleanest handball so far. Both matches have seen rather sloppy play on the attack, with turnovers becoming prevalent.
FTC just got a player advantage from a Vipers player deliberately kicking the ball, but throw their first shot right at Katrine Lunde.
15:55
Don't forget you can watch matches on EHFTV if you're not restricted by your location. Here are the links for the first two matches: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Vipers Kristiansand and Kastamonu GSK vs RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
15:50
Kastamonu say they're ready. What will the Croatians have to say about that?
15:30
Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for the EHF Champions League Women round 5! We have an exciting slate of matches this weekend, including our Match of the Week between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball. First, though, will be Vipers Kristiansand who meet FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK who are playing RK Lokomotiva Zagreb.
Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand suffered their first loss last weekend against SG Bietigheim, a team that also handed FTC one of their two losses. FTC recovered and got a win against Krim, so can FTC keep the positive momentum going, or will Vipers be too strong?
On the other hand, both Kastamonu and Lokomotiva are looking for their first-ever win in the EHF Champions League Women. Which team will do it?