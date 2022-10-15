18:39

HALF-TIME:

Brest Bretagne Handball 8:16 Odense Handbold

Buducnost BEMAX 13:10 CS Rapid Bucuresti

Brest have had little success in the attack, thanks to Althea Reinhardt who has blocked over half of the shots she has faced, eight out of fifteen, for a 53 per cent save rate. Maren Aardahl and Mie Højlund both have four goals each to pace the Odense offence.

Armelle Attingre is certainly a key to the Buducnost's success in the first half. She saved 13 out of 23 shots for an almost 55 per cent save rate. Her teammate Milena Raicevic remains the leading scorer, now with six goals from nine shots. Sorina Grozav has the most for Rapid Bucuresti with three.

18:25

Odense are firmly in the driving seat, leading 11:6 with roughly eight minutes left to go. Brest Bretagne coach Pablo Morel calls a timeout to get his team back on track.

18:23

Check out this feint and pass from Alexandra Lacrabère.

There are early smiles for #CSRapidBucuresti 🆚 @ZrkBuducnost as Alexandra Lacrabere makes the most of a second chance to set up Ainhoa Hernández. #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/zXyX70H3vg — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 15, 2022

18:15

We're almost at the halfway point, and Rapid Bucuresti have an 8:6 lead over Buducnost. Buducnost player Milena Raicevic has four goals so far.

18:09

Odense are ahead 4:1, but they have bigger concerns now as Noémi Háfra is in pain after a challenge. She had to be carried off the court as play resumes. Hopefully it is not a serious injury and she will not be out for a long time.

18:01

We're underway in Odense, and Cléopatre Darleux starts with an impressive save on a one-on-one opportunity.

17:55

Check out the historic moment Kastamonu won their first-ever match in the EHF Champions League Women.

RESULT: @GskKastamonu have made history by securing their first #ehfcl win, beating @RK_LokomotivaZG 26:23 at home in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Cfu6DgygwU — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 15, 2022

17:45

We are a few minutes away from the second slate of today's matches, with Brest Bretagne meeting Odense and WHC Buducnost Bemax playing CS Rapid Bucuresti. Don't forget you can watch the match on EHFTV. Check out the hyperlinks above! (Georestrictions may apply)

Here's Brest's lineup for the match:

#EHFCL



À 18 heures, le @BBH_Officiel reçoit @hcodense pour le compte de la 5e journée de @ehfcl.



Voici le groupe retenu par Pablo Morel 👀🗒



Avec notre partenaire @Velozen_ 🤝#HandmadeHistory pic.twitter.com/yx0CnlfzAX — BBH officiel (@BBH_Officiel) October 15, 2022

17:32

FULL-TIME:

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK 26:23 RK Lokomotiva Zagreb

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 26:26 Vipers Kristiansand

Kastamonu have done it! The Turkish club is the one securing their first points in the EHF Champions League Women, defeating Lokomotiva 26:24 at home. It was bit close to the end considering the six-goal margin they had in the second half. Nevertheless, they managed to achieve a historic moment in their club's history.

FTC equalised in the final seconds of the match, leaving a sour taste in the defending champions' mouths. Coach Ole Gjekstad looks in disbelief as his team loses a two-goal lead in the final minute of the match.

17:25

It's going down to the wire in Erd. Roughly 90 seconds to the end with Vipers leading by one.

17:16

It's getting heated in Erd Arena. Three suspensions in two minutes have both teams losing players, now FTC are down a player, and Vipers score for a three-goal lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

Kastamonu have a two-goal lead against Lokomotiva Zagreb. Can the Turkish side maintain the lead?

17:06

With FTC cutting the deficit down to two goals after losing by five, Vipers coach Ole Gjekstad calls a timeout to stabilize his team. It won't be an easy task in the sold-out Erd Arena, however.

Vipers push the lead back to four, but not before Kinga Janurik makes an impressive stop on the counterattack.

17:03

In Türkiye Kastamonu look well on their way to getting their first-ever victory in the EHF Champions League Women, having a six-goal lead with twelve minutes elapsed already.

16:58

Much to coach Elek's chagrin, Vipers have managed to double their lead after half-time, forcing him to call another timeout. There's still plenty of time for FTC to change things around.

16:45

HALF-TIME:

FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria 12:14 Vipers Kristiansand

Kastamonu Belediyesi 16:11 RK Lokomotiva Zagreb

The beginning of the matches definitely had not-so-pretty handball, but as the matches progressed teams began to find some rhythm. Azenaide Danila José Carlos is the leading scorer for Kastamonu with five goals from seven shots, while Ana Malec paces the Croatian club on offence with four goals. Goalkeeper Yaren Göker has been a big help with six saves from eleven shots.

The goalkeepers have also performed well so far in the other match. Katrine Lunde has eight saves from 19 shots, while Kinga Janurik has seven from 21. The leading scorer is Anna Vyakhireva and Emily Bolk with five goals

16:30

Kastamonu are in good shape so far, having a five-goal lead with almost five minutes until halftime. Lokomotiva just have not been able to score in the past few minutes.

16:23

A shimmy by Anna Vyakhireva fools the defence and give Vipers a two-goal lead, forcing Gabor Elek to call a timeout. It restores momentum for FTC as they get a quick goal and a successful seven-metre to send Erd Arena into a frenzy.

😍 Anna Vyakhireva smoothly splits @Fradi_HU's to ensure that @VipersKrSand are in control after the first half in Hungary. #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/n7ND1EmlLl — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 15, 2022

16:15

Meanwhile Kastamonu lead 8:7 at the halfway mark after a converted seven-metre. Remember that the winner of this match will get their first-ever win in the EHF Champions League Women.

Samara Da Silva Vieira needs no invitation to put this shot in the top corner for @KBelediyesk! 🔥 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/haeN3OtKqn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 15, 2022

16:13

Vipers coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad had been pacing the sideline with the timeout card in his line in the past few minutes as his team found themselves facing a three-goal deficit, but Katrine Lunde's saves have kept FTC from extending their lead and now Vipers have a chance to tie the game at 6:6

16:05

Not the cleanest handball so far. Both matches have seen rather sloppy play on the attack, with turnovers becoming prevalent.

FTC just got a player advantage from a Vipers player deliberately kicking the ball, but throw their first shot right at Katrine Lunde.

15:55

Don't forget you can watch matches on EHFTV if you're not restricted by your location. Here are the links for the first two matches: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Vipers Kristiansand and Kastamonu GSK vs RK Lokomotiva Zagreb

15:50

Kastamonu say they're ready. What will the Croatians have to say about that?

We are ready 🤩 https://t.co/1DayOpqpFL — Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (@GskKastamonu) October 15, 2022

15:30

Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for the EHF Champions League Women round 5! We have an exciting slate of matches this weekend, including our Match of the Week between Team Esbjerg and Metz Handball. First, though, will be Vipers Kristiansand who meet FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK who are playing RK Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Defending champions Vipers Kristiansand suffered their first loss last weekend against SG Bietigheim, a team that also handed FTC one of their two losses. FTC recovered and got a win against Krim, so can FTC keep the positive momentum going, or will Vipers be too strong?

On the other hand, both Kastamonu and Lokomotiva are looking for their first-ever win in the EHF Champions League Women. Which team will do it?