Big-name clubs to throw off new European League

The inaugural season of the European League Women is about to start. The new second-tier continental club competition throws off with four matches in qualification round 2 this weekend, with three of them streamed live on EHFTV.

The playing schedule includes clubs with extensive EHF Champions League experience, like Thüringer HC and four-time champions Hypo Niederösterreich.

Two first-leg games take place in Austria and Norway, and a double-header between H.C. Dunareia Braila and Tertnes Bergen will be contested in Romania.

on Saturday, THC visit WAT Atzgersdorf in Austria and Hypo travel to Molde HK Elite in Norway, with both second legs to be played next weekend

another double-header is also scheduled for next weekend, between Paris 92 and IUVENTA Michalovce

the four round 2 winners join 20 other teams in qualification round 3, to be played on 14/15 and 21/22 November

the 12 round 3 winners will qualify for the group phase, which already includes directly seeded teams Herning-Ikast Handbold, Handball Club Lada, CS Minaur Baia Mare, and Siófok KC

THC face Austrian neighbours

A regular in the EHF Champions League in recent years, THC played in the EHF Cup last season.

Also in 2020/21, the German side will feature in Europe’s second-tier competition, starting their adventure against 2019 Austrian champions Atzgersdorf on Saturday.

The match, streamed live on EHFTV from 18:00 CEST, promises to be a special occasion for THC head coach Herbert Müller, who also leads the Austrian national women’s team.

Another Austrian team also throws off its European campaign on Saturday, as Hypo play the first leg of their tie against Molde in Norway.

Meanwhile, Molde’s domestic rivals Bergen have agreed to play both legs against Braila in Romania this weekend. Both matches on Saturday (throw-off at 14:00 CEST) and Sunday (12:00 CEST) will be streamed live on EHFTV.

Information on other round 2 ties

Initially six ties were drawn for qualification round 2, but two of them can’t be carried out following the withdrawal of teams due to the Covid-19 situation.

Therefore, Russia’s Kuban and Hungary’s Alba Fehérvár are proceeding to round 3.

European League Women, qualification round 2

Saturday 10 October:

14:00 CEST: H.C. Dunareia Braila (ROU) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR), live on EHFTV

16:00 CEST: Molde HK Elite (NOR) vs Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT)

18:00 CEST: WAT Atzgersdorf (AUT) vs Thüringer HC (GER), live on EHFTV

Sunday 11 October:

12:00 CEST: Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs H.C. Dunareia Braila (ROU), live on EHFTV